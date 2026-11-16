Ella Langley's Choosin Texas achieves a historic Billboard Hot 100 milestone tying Mariah Carey for most weeks at number one. This 2026 chart achievement highlights a significant shift in music streaming metrics.

Ella Langley has achieved a historic milestone in the music industry by tying the record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her single Choosin Texas reaches this 28th week at the top spot as of the chart dated November 21, 2026. This achievement breaks a long-standing tie previously held by Mariah Carey and marks a significant moment in chart history.

The song Choosin Texas now shares the distinction of 28 weeks at the summit with Mariah Carey's iconic holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You. This tie represents the highest number of weeks any track has ever occupied the number one position on the Hot 100. The milestone underscores the enduring power of streaming and radio play in determining chart longevity.

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Historic Tied Record For Number One Songs

Ella Langley's Choosin Texas is now formally recognized as one of the two longest-leading hits in the history of the Hot 100. The song completes its 28th week at the top, matching the record set by Mariah Carey. This achievement places Langley in an exclusive category of artists who have dominated the charts for an extended period. The feat highlights the unique cultural impact of country-infused pop songs in the current musical landscape.

Previous records included Shaboozey's A Bar Song Tipsy which spent 19 weeks at number one and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito featuring Justin Bieber which also reached the number one spot for 16 weeks. These tracks, along with Ella Langley's latest success, illustrate the evolving dynamics of what drives a song to the top of the charts. The longevity of these hits is a testament to consistent streaming numbers and radio airplay.

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Streaming Data And Chart Mechanics Explained

The Billboard Hot 100 calculates its rankings by blending data from all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay, and sales. Streaming data includes official audio and official video views. Radio airplay metrics measure the audience impressions reached by a song across various stations. Sales data reflects purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers.

Digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer sites are explicitly excluded from these chart calculations. This distinction ensures that the chart reflects broader consumer engagement rather than just direct purchases from artist websites. The data used for the chart dated November 21, 2026, covers the period from November 6 to November 12. Luminate reviews and authenticates all data submissions used to compile these weekly rankings. This rigorous verification process maintains the integrity of the chart.

Ella Langley Streaming And Airplay Numbers

During the tracking week of November 6 to November 12, Ella Langley's Choosin Texas totaled 17.8 million official streams in the United States. This figure represents a five percent decrease week over week. Despite the drop in streaming, the song maintained its number one position due to its overall lead in cumulative metrics. The song is released on SAWGOD/Columbia Records and was promoted to country radio by Triple Tigers.

Radio performance for Choosin Texas was equally significant. The track generated 48.7 million radio airplay audience impressions. This figure marks an eight percent decrease from the previous week. Sales data showed a slight uptick with 4,000 units sold, which is a seven percent increase. These combined metrics demonstrate the multi-platform strength that keeps a song at the top of the charts for so long.

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Other Hot 100 Chart Movements And Highlights

While Ella Langley dominates the top spot, other notable artists saw significant shifts on the Hot 100. Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You moved from number 39 to number 18. This is the week's second-highest-charting holiday hit, following Wham!'s Last Christmas which rose from 37 to 14. Mariah Carey's last week at number one was at the end of the previous holiday season.

Olivia Rodrigo's Stupid Song surged from number 10 to number 5 on the Hot 100. This marks its first week in the top five since July and continues its climb on the Pop Airplay chart. Karol G's BbY WOW with Judeline and rusowsky climbed two spots to reach its number 6 high. Meanwhile, Stella Lefty's Boston bumped back to its number 2 high from number 5.

Taylor Swift's Patient Zero pushed from number 11 to number 10 after spending its first three weeks at the top in October. Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me lifted from number 9 to number 8. Morgan Wallen's Been by Now fell from number 6 to number 9 after reaching a high of number 2. Olivia Rodrigo's album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love scored her fifth week at number one on the Billboard 200.

All charts dated November 21, 2026, will update on Billboard.com on November 17. Fans and industry observers can follow Billboard and BillboardCharts on X and Instagram for all chart news. The thorough review of data submissions by Luminate ensures that these rankings are accurate and authentic. This continuous process supports the credibility of the Hot 100 as the definitive measure of music popularity.