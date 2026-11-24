Ella Langley extends her Hot Country Songs reign to 29 weeks with Choosin Texas, approaching a historic milestone set by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line.

Ella Langley continues to dominate the American country music landscape as her hit single Choosin Texas maintains its number one position on the Hot Country Songs chart for the twenty-ninth consecutive week. This extended reign solidifies her status as a leading force in contemporary country music and brings her record-breaking run within striking distance of one of the genre's most enduring all-time records. The song's persistent popularity demonstrates a strong connection with audiences across streaming platforms, radio stations, and digital sales channels throughout the United States.

Choosin Texas Chart Performance And Streaming Metrics

The single achieved significant momentum during the tracking week of November thirteenth through November nineteenth, according to data provided by the music analytics firm Luminate. During this specific seven-day period, the track accumulated 16.9 million official streams, indicating massive listener engagement and consistent replay value among fans. Additionally, the song garnered 45.5 million airplay audience points, reflecting strong support from country radio programmers and widespread broadcast rotation across key markets.

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Digital and physical consumption also contributed to the track's sustained success, with the song recording 6,000 sales units in the same timeframe. This combination of streaming, airplay, and sales figures underscores the multi-platform appeal of the record. The data illustrates how modern country hits leverage diverse revenue streams and consumption methods to maintain chart dominance over extended periods, setting a high bar for current releases in a crowded marketplace.

Historical Comparison With Meant To Be Longevity Record

Langley's ongoing dominance places her in direct historical comparison with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, whose collaborative track Meant to Be held the number one spot for fifty consecutive weeks from 2017 to 2018. That era-defining collaboration debuted at the summit in December 2017 and maintained an unbroken streak that stood as the genre benchmark for years. Langley's Choosin Texas reached the top position in its sixth week in February, leading for twenty-eight frames before facing a temporary interruption.

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Taylor Swift's single I Knew It I Knew You disrupted Langley's perfect run for two weeks in June, a brief pause that did little to diminish the overall trajectory of the record. Langley reclaimed the number one spot on the July fourth chart and has remained at the summit for twenty-two consecutive weeks since that interruption. The shared milestone of longevity links two distinct moments in country crossover history, highlighting how different sonic approaches can achieve similar commercial results over time.

Sonic Evolution And Format Crossover Success

Meant to Be emerged during a period of significant sonically experimental boom in the genre, pairing pop star Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line, a cornerstone country act of the 2010s. This collaboration helped define an era of genre-blurring hits that crossed over into mainstream pop consciousness, eventually reaching number two on the broader Hot 100 chart. Streaming and radio airplay across country, pop, and adult contemporary formats played a crucial part in sustaining the extraordinary longevity of that record, creating a blueprint for cross-format success.

Choosin Texas follows a similar path of multi-format resonance, demonstrating how modern country songs can transcend traditional radio boundaries. Both tracks spent extensive time atop Country Streaming Songs, with Meant to Be spending 55 weeks at number one and Choosin Texas currently up to 44 weeks at the top. Their commands on Country Airplay differed slightly due to radio's more focused programming cycles, with Meant to Be holding number one for one week and Choosin Texas leading for three weeks.

Upcoming Milestones And Chart Watch Next Week

Both songs have also achieved notable success on Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Adult Contemporary charts, while driving strong digital sales figures. Meant to Be reached number two on Digital Song Sales after a yearlong stay on that chart, whereas Choosin Texas has led that same sales category for a record twenty-two weeks and counting. These sustained performances across multiple metrics highlight the evolving landscape of music consumption where streaming longevity often correlates with traditional sales strength.

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Music industry observers and fans will check Billboard.com on Monday, November thirtieth, to determine if Choosin Texas can officially pass the fifty-week record set by Meant to Be. A successful overtaking would grant Ella Langley sole possession of the Hot Country Songs number one longevity record. This potential milestone would mark a significant achievement in her career and signal a new era of chart dominance for artists who can maintain relevance across multiple consumption formats for extended durations.