Ella Langley Brings Country Into The Grammys’ General Field With Seven Nominations

The 'Choosin' Texas' singer is the third-most nominated singer this year, with nods in album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist.

The wildly catchy track, co-written by country icon Miranda Lambert, launched Langley into a new league, which was reflected in the. The 27-year-old was tied for the third-most nominated artist of the year, with seven nominations, four of which are in the general field categories.

Langley earned nods for best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year, along with best country song, best country solo performance and best contemporary country album. Through “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley’s represented in all general field categories, with collaborators Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor getting nominated for producer of the year and songwriter of the year, non-classical.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Lady Gaga and Doechii's "Runway" Is Sole 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Song Oscar Submission Released in October 2025, “Choosin’ Texas” has continued to dominate on the charts. The track, currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has spent 27 weeks atop the chart, making it the longest-running song to accomplish such a feat.

Advertisement

Langley is the only country artist nominated in the four major categories — album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. Coming into the year, it was unclear whether or not the singer would even be eligible for the best new artist category. Historically, artists could only submit to the category three times, which Langley had already hit.

However, the Recording Academy announced that they’d be expanding the category to allow four entries per artist, making her eligible.