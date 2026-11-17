Ella Langley secures the most Country Airplay weeks by a woman in a year, tying Carrie Underwood. Morgan Wallen holds the overall record with 17 weeks.

Ella Langley has rewritten the history books for female artists on the Country Airplay chart, securing her 12th week at the number one position in 2026. This achievement officially breaks her tie with Carrie Underwood, whose 2006 record for the most weeks by a woman in a single year was previously the benchmark for excellence in the genre. Langley's dominance in late 2026 signals a major shift in the commercial landscape of country music, establishing her as the premier female force in the industry for the current year.

Langley Surpasses Underwood Historic Tie

The latest chart frame, dated November 21, highlights Langley's 33.8 million audience impressions recorded between November 6 and November 12, according to data from Luminate. This specific success pushes Langley's 2026 total to 12 weeks atop the Country Airplay list across four different songs. The tracks driving this momentum include Choosin' Texas, Be Her, and the massive Morgan Wallen duet titled I Can't Love You Anymore, which previously led the rankings. By achieving this milestone, Langley has not only matched but surpassed the historical performance of Carrie Underwood in 2006, marking a significant evolution in audience consumption patterns for female country artists.

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Wallen Holds All-Time Record for Dominance

While Langley has set a new standard for women, Morgan Wallen retains the all-time record for the most weeks at number one in a single year. Wallen logged an impressive 17 weeks on top in 2023, a figure that still stands as the industry benchmark. He followed this with 16 weeks in 2025 and 13 weeks in 2022, demonstrating consistent commercial power over multiple years. Luke Combs holds the next highest marks with 13 weeks in both 2019 and 2021, while Kenny Chesney totaled 12 weeks in 2007. In the current 2026 season, Langley's time at the top significantly outpaces her closest competitors. Luke Combs has secured nine weeks on the chart, and Morgan Wallen has logged seven weeks, trailing Langley's dominant run.

Chart Details and Rising Female Talent

Recent chart movements have also elevated other major country stars to new heights. Luke Combs has led the rankings with Sleepless in a Hotel Room and Be by You, while Morgan Wallen has held the top spot with 20 Cigarettes, Don't We, the Langley collaboration I Can't Love You Anymore, and Been by Now. Simultaneously, Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas has spent 49 weeks and counting at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. This track is now just two weeks shy of the all-time mark held by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's Meant to Be, which dominated from 2017 to 2018. These concurrent successes highlight a period of intense competition and high volume consumption across the country music genre.

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New Entries and Dolly Parton Milestones

The latest chart update also features notable debuts and career milestones for other established artists. John Mayer achieved his first Country Airplay top 10 placement, with his track Phone Keys Wallet rising two spots to number nine. This song generated 16.4 million audience impressions, representing a 4% increase in listenership. For Langley, this result also marks her 10th Country Airplay top 10 hit, further solidifying her consistent presence on the charts. On the debut front, another artist scored his second-highest Country Airplay entry with Be There in a Minute opening at number 19 with 9.3 million impressions. This debut is only surpassed by What's Your Country Song, which started at number 18 in 2020, one of his 21 number one singles.

Historic Dual Entries for Dolly Parton

Legendary artist Dolly Parton made history with simultaneous chart entries that have not been seen in two decades. Her track launched at number 28 with 4.8 million audience impressions, marking the late icon's highest ever entrance on the Country Airplay chart. Additionally, Son of Jolene, appearing alongside Belles, is listed at number 56 with 1.1 million impressions. This dual placement marks the first time since 2006 that two Parton songs appeared on the list simultaneously. Torn serves as her first top 40 entry on the chart since that previous milestone, demonstrating the enduring and evolving appeal of Parton's catalog in the modern digital streaming era.