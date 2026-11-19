Ella Langley and Riley Wetmore attend the 2026 CMA Awards on November 18, 2026. This article covers their red carpet appearance and recent media speculation.

Ella Langley and Riley Wetmore arrived at the 60th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, creating a stylish visual statement on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. The two country music stars looked dapper in coordinated black suits that matched their cowboy hats, showcasing a blend of high-glamour fashion and classic Southern attire. They were photographed separately before entering the venue, adhering to the standard protocol for high-profile celebrity arrivals at major industry events.

Celebrity Style at 2026 CMA Awards

The 2026 CMA Awards saw country music's biggest names show up and show out, with attendees serving up a mix of high-glamour gowns, statement-making suits, and dazzling rhinestones. Langley and Wetmore both currently live in Music City, Nashville, although they originate from different states, with Langley hailing from Alabama and Wetmore from Washington. Their coordinated appearance reflected the festive and competitive spirit of the industry's most prestigious night.

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

Romance Rumors and Relationship Timeline

Dating rumors between Langley and Wetmore first swirled in December 2025 after they were spotted on vacation in the British Virgin Islands. The pair met through mutual connections in Nashville more than six months but less than a year ago, according to insider reports. Although they kept their relationship on the down-low at first due to its casual beginnings, they are reportedly more serious now, having met some of each other's family and friends. Their relationship status was further highlighted when a TikTok user caught Langley getting on Wetmore's tour bus following a joint charity appearance in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Public Silence Amid Industry Speculation

Despite the growing speculation, neither Langley nor Wetmore has publicly addressed their relationship. They were most recently seen leaving the 2026 Nashville Songwriter Awards together in September before returning to the Virgin Islands weeks later. When a concertgoer directly asked Wetmore about the rumors during a Q&A last month, he simply responded, "Next question," declining to comment on the personal details. This silence has not stopped fans and media from connecting the dots between their shared appearances and mutual success in the industry.

Advertisement

Ella Langley Responds to Riley Green Comments

Ella Langley is seemingly clapping back after a fan claimed Riley Green took credit for her rise to stardom. Green, 37, first raised eyebrows last month when he told The Voice contestants and sisters Ferryn and Brinkley Wright that he "had some success with duets" before name-dropping Langley, 27. He stated that there was a girl that reminded him of his own journey, implying a significant influence on her career trajectory. This comment sparked a debate among fans regarding the nature of their professional collaboration and individual achievements.

Chart Success and Career Milestones

Wetmore broke out in the country music industry in 2024 with hits including "Wind Up Missin' You." Langley started to find success of her own that same year, but she did not become a household name until her song "Choosin' Texas" broke into the mainstream consciousness. The 2026 CMA Awards served as a platform for these rising stars to showcase their continued relevance and artistic growth. As the country music scene evolves, the dynamic between these artists and their peers remains a topic of intense interest for fans and industry analysts alike.