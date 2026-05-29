John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu towered over him at the Los Angeles premiere of their film Propeller One-Way Night Coach. The 26-year-old actress is an impressive 5ft10in tall, and her father is 6ft2in. The movie marks Travolta's directorial debut and is based on a children's book he wrote nearly 30 years ago.

John Travolta 's daughter Ella Bleu towered over him when they posed on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of their film Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Thursday evening.

The nepo baby, whose mother is the late Jerry Maguire actress Kelly Preston, seemed at least three inches taller than her Hollywood icon dad. Turns out the budding actress is an impressive supermodel height at 5ft10in. With six-inch heels on, she appeared taller than the 72-year-old Grease actor, but she is actually not as he is 6ft2in. Ella Bleu, 26, must get her height from her dad as her mom Preston was much shorter at 5ft6in.

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu towered over her dad when at the Los Angeles premiere of their film Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Thursday Ella Bleu, who stars as 'Doris' in Travolta's upcoming movie, modeled a black Chanel tweed mini dress. She added tights and slipped her feet into towering heels while having her hair partially pulled back.

The Saturday Night Fever star wore yet another beret weeks after he went viral while debuting the hat at the Cannes Film Festival. Travolta also has a son Ben, 15, and the late Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Preston passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

The movie marks Travolta's directorial debut and is based on a children's book he wrote nearly 30 years ago in 1997. Propeller One-Way Night Coach will be available to stream on Apple TV starting May 29.

According to the official synopsis, Propeller One-Way Night Coach tells the story of a 'young airplane enthusiast Jeff (newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) who set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.

' Turns out the budding actress is an impressive supermodel height at 5ft10in. With six-inch heels on, she appeared taller than the Grease actor But the 72-year-old is actually taller with shoes off as he is 6ft2in The movie marks Travolta's directorial debut and is based on a children's book he wrote nearly 30 years ago in 1997 Ella Bleu made her on-screen debut as a child in the 2009 comedy film Old Dogs alongside her father as well as the late Robin Williams.

She later starred alongside her father and Morgan Freeman in the 2019 crime thriller The Poison Rose. This year she has the movie Alicia in Wonderland with James Cromwell and Terrence Howard. And she has two films in post production: Black Tides with her father and Melissa Barrera, and Nice People with her dad and Sosie Bacon, the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

Ella Bleu, who stars as 'Doris' in Travolta's upcoming movie, modeled a black Chanel tweed mini dress She also seemed taller than her 27-year-old French costar Edouard Philipponnat Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer. The actress was described as the 'rock and heart and soul' of the family.

Travolta announced Preston's death on Instagram by writing: It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while.

But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT





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