Ella Bleu Towers Over John Travolta at Premiere of His Directorial Debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach

At the Los Angeles premiere of John Travolta's directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach, his daughter Ella Bleu stood significantly taller than the actor, sparking discussions about height and family legacy. The event highlighted Travolta's new role behind the camera and Ella Bleu's rising acting career, while reflecting on the family's personal losses including the deaths of Kelly Preston and Jett Travolta. The film, based on a children's book from 1997, will stream on Apple TV from May 29.

John Travolta 's daughter Ella Bleu appeared taller than her father at the Los Angeles premiere of their film Propeller One-Way Night Coach , held on Thursday evening.

The event highlighted the striking height difference between the two, with the 26-year-old actress measuring 5ft10in. Dressed in a black Chanel tweed mini dress with tights and six-inch heels, she towered over the 72-year-old actor, who is 6ft2in barefoot. The premiere showcased not only their family dynamic but also Travolta's role as a director, marking his directorial debut with a film based on a children's book he wrote nearly three decades ago.

Ella Bleu stars as 'Doris' in the movie, which is set to stream on Apple TV starting May 29. The official synopsis describes a story about a young airplane enthusiast and his mother embarking on a cross-country journey to Hollywood that transforms into an extraordinary adventure.

Travolta's son Ben, 15, and the late Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16 after a seizure, are part of his family history, as was his wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in July 2020 at 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Travolta publicly announced her death on Instagram, expressing profound grief and gratitude for the medical care and support they received.

Ella Bleu has been building her acting career since childhood, debuting in the 2009 comedy Old Dogs alongside her father and Robin Williams, and later appearing with him and Morgan Freeman in the 2019 crime thriller The Poison Rose. This year she is involved in Alicia in Wonderland with James Cromwell and Terrence Howard, and has two projects in post-production: Black Tides with her father and Melissa Barrera, and Nice People with Travolta and Sosie Bacon.

At the premiere, she also seemed taller than her 27-year-old French co-star Edouard Philipponnat, emphasizing her statuesque presence. Travolta's recent fashion choices, including a beret that went viral at the Cannes Film Festival, were noted as he continued to embrace distinctive style elements at the event





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