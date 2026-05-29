Ella Bleu Stuns at Propeller One-Way Night Coach Premiere, Standing Taller Than Dad John Travolta

At the Los Angeles premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu appeared to tower over her famous father, sparking conversation about her supermodel height and the family's continued presence in Hollywood amid personal loss and new creative ventures.

John Travolta 's daughter Ella Bleu appeared taller than her father during the Los Angeles premiere of their film Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Thursday evening.

The event highlighted the striking height difference between the two, with Ella Bleu, who stands at 5 feet 10 inches, seemingly towering over the 72-year-old actor when she wore six-inch heels. However, without the heels, Travolta, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, remains taller. The premiere showcased Ella Bleu's evolving style in a black Chanel tweed mini dress with tights and towering heels, her hair partially pulled back.

Travolta continued his recent trend of wearing berets, a look that previously went viral at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, marking Travolta's directorial debut, is based on a children's book he wrote in 1997 and will stream on Apple TV starting May 29. Its synopsis follows a young airplane enthusiast and his mother on a cross-country odyssey to Hollywood.

Ella Bleu plays the role of 'Doris' in the movie, sharing the screen with a newcomer Clark Shotwell and Kelly Eviston-Quinnett. Travolta's family history includes the loss of his son Jett in 2009 and his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in 2020. Ella Bleu has been building her acting career since a childhood debut in Old Dogs alongside her father and Robin Williams.

She later appeared in The Poison Rose with Morgan Freeman and has upcoming projects including Alicia in Wonderland, Black Tides, and Nice People, the latter two also featuring her father. At the premiere, she also seemed taller than her 27-year-old French co-star Edouard Philipponnat. The family's grief following Preston's death was publicly shared by Travolta on Instagram, praising her courageous battle and the support from medical professionals and loved ones





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John Travolta Ella Bleu Propeller One-Way Night Coach Premiere Height Kelly Preston Directorial Debut

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