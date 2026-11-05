Elkton Couple Sentenced for Torturing 81-Year-Old Robbery Victim

Justin Maniscalco and Jessica Falcone face prison time for orchestrating a violent home invasion in Elkton, Maryland, targeting an 81-year-old man to steal safe contents.

Justin Maniscalco and Jessica Falcone were sentenced to years in prison for their roles in a brutal home invasion in Elkton, Maryland, that involved the torture and robbery of an 81-year-old man. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the couple plotted to lure the senior victim to a residence under the false pretense of meeting Falcone, only to subject him to severe physical abuse in an attempt to extract the combination to his home safe.

The Elkton Home Invasion and Torture

The incident unfolded on the morning of Wednesday, November 4, when deputies responded to reports of an injured person found naked outside an Elkton residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered the 81-year-old victim with visible injuries to his head and body. He was immediately transported to a hospital where he revealed the details of the violent assault and robbery that had occurred inside the house.

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According to the sheriff's office news release, the victim had gone to the Elkton home to meet Jessica Falcone, but Justin Maniscalco was also present. Maniscalco reportedly became angry and aggressive toward the elderly visitor, tying him to a chair with a cord and refusing to let him leave. The victim stated that Maniscalco punched him in the head and face with a closed fist and held a knife against his throat.

Details of the Robbery Scheme

Maniscalco utilized extreme torture tactics to coerce the victim into revealing the combination to a safe located at the victim's Delaware residence. After stripping the victim naked while he remained bound, Maniscalco burned him with hot syrup. The abuse was specifically designed to break the victim's will and gain access to valuable assets stored within the secure container.

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Once the combination was obtained, Maniscalco used a black marker to write the safe combination across the victim's forehead. Additionally, he marked an area on the victim's chest to indicate where his heart would be carved out, demonstrating the lethal intent behind the conspiracy. Maniscalco then proceeded to steal multiple items from the victim, including a gold chain, gold watch, and gold bracelet.

Charges and Sentencing Outcomes

Justin Maniscalco, 28, of Elkton, faces a slew of charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault, conspiracy to commit assault, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment. Jessica Falcone, 31, of Elkton, is also facing charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit assault, and conspiracy to commit theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, June 1, that Maniscalco will spend the next several years in prison for his crimes. The case highlights the severity of premeditated violence used to facilitate theft, with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office emphasizing the calculated nature of the attack and the lasting trauma inflicted on the survivor.

This case stands in stark contrast to other elderly abuse incidents, such as a separate arrest in Lantana, Florida, where a caregiver named Denise Williams was taken into custody after the elderly man she cared for left a note asking for help near his mailbox. While the Maryland case involved a direct violent home invasion, the Florida incident highlighted neglect and manipulation within a care setting, underscoring the various dangers facing vulnerable seniors.

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Investigation and Community Impact

Investigators determined that the victim was lured to the home through a scheme orchestrated by Falcone and Maniscalco. The couple had clearly planned the attack to target the victim's wealth, specifically aiming for the contents of his safe. The use of specific torture methods, such as burning with syrup and the threat of carving out the heart, indicates a high level of malice and premeditation.

The recovery of stolen items, including keys to three cars, further demonstrates the scope of the theft. Law enforcement continues to emphasize the importance of community vigilance, particularly regarding unsolicited visits or schemes that target elderly individuals for financial gain. The sentencing serves as a warning to others who might consider similar acts of violence for robbery.