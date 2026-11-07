Elizabeth Waterhouse Shares Christmas Traditions and Style Inspiration

Actress Elizabeth Waterhouse discusses her excitement for Christmas traditions like mulled wine and dressing the tree, while also reflecting on her life as a new mother and her vintage-inspired fashion staples.

"The tradition I'm most looking forward to is just dressing the tree," Waterhouse exclusively told E! News at tPresented by Amazon Fashion Nov. 2.

"I'm really big into mulled wine. I'm excited to go back to London and start drinking a lot of mulled wine.

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""I will make my own mulled wine," she beamed. "I like it that much. It's dangerous how much I like mulled wine! I will be gifting my mulled wine.

"Though the couple is looking forward to breaking out the eggnog and blasting Christmas tunes, they're still learning how to navigate life as working parents.. "It's like you become a juggler, but we're all juggling. It feels good. I'm just having a great time with her.

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" And being a mom has made it so easy for the 34-year-old to love, to love, to love the most classic elements of her style. "My staples are important, like great leather jackets," she explained. "You know me, I love my coats. I'm big into my coats, my boots, belts—just having the structure of an outfit there, and the day is good.

" As for where she finds the inspo for her closet? Waterhouse traveled all the corners where destiny called her and it was in the '60s and '70s. ," she explained.

"How it's translated to my own—I love boyish clothes, anything that, vintage sourcing, stuff like that. " While Waterhouse and Pattinson prepare for the coziest time of year, keep reading to see more of the actress' style during their sweetest moments. Poor Thingsinto her relationship with Rob.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa. "The pair made their first official joint appearance since welcoming their daugher Oct. 5, 2024 at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, Calif.