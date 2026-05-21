Elizabeth Smart, Abductee Who Survived Nine Months of Kidnapping, Finds A New Definition of Faith

After being held captive for nearly a year, Smart defined her faith more personally, recognizing that it was more than just following rules. She also discussed how her experiences taught her compassion, empathy, and the importance of family and living life to the fullest.

survived nine months of being kidnapped, so many aspects of her life changed forever — including her definition of faith .

"In the spiritual sense, I would say before, it was just very rigid, very, ‘This is what was said, so this is what I’m going to believe,’" Smart, 38, exclusively reveals in her, on newsstands now. "And now it’s evolved more, like, this makes sense to me, my heart. This resounds in my heart. For me, this is truth, and I believe in this.

". When she was taken against her will, she remembers her captors "constantly being like, ‘God commanded us to do this. God commanded us to do that. ’".

Elizabeth Smart has offered glimpses into her life more than two decades after her abduction and rescue. Smart was abducted from her bedroom in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell when she was only 14 years old. With help from Mitchell’s wife, Wanda Barzee, Smart was held captive for nearly a year while experiencing physical, sexual and psychological abuse. She has shared snippets of her life story over the years but never explicitly detailed her ordeal until now





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