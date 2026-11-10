Elizabeth Siders Declared Fit for Trial While Pregnant Amid Squalor Case

Elizabeth Siders is deemed competent to face charges while pregnant. Her mother-in-law is found incompetent as the family faces severe child endangerment and abuse allegations in Ohio.

Elizabeth Siders, the 34-year-old mother at the center of a shocking child neglect case in Hamden, Ohio, has been declared competent to stand trial while currently pregnant, her attorney confirmed on Monday. Siders was arrested last December after law enforcement discovered 16 of her children living in extreme squalor inside a cramped 12-by-12 room at their home on the 180 block of Ohmer Street.

Siders Declared Competent Despite Pregnancy Claims

Siders initially denied being pregnant when she was booked into the Vinton County jail, but her defense attorney, Tommy Stolly, verified her pregnancy on Monday without providing a due date or further medical details. Stolly argued that the competency evaluation conducted during a 90-minute Zoom session was insufficient to fully assess Siders' mental state at the time of the alleged offenses or her current fitness for trial. He stated that understanding her condition requires hours of interviews with Siders and her family to understand her upbringing and the conditions within the Siders household.

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Mother-In-Law Incompetent But Restorable

In a separate hearing on the same Monday, Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers determined that Christina Siders, the 67-year-old mother-in-law, is incompetent to stand trial but noted her mental acuity could possibly be restored. Dr. Brian P. O'Reilly, who conducted an initial evaluation on September 5, identified several risk factors for cerebrovascular dementia in Christina and recommended a comprehensive neuropsychological evaluation to determine if cognitive impairment is due to dementia symptoms. Christina will now require further evaluation in a behavioral health facility to assess the restorability of her competency before a trial can proceed.

Charges Include Sexual Battery and Abuse

Elizabeth Siders faces a total of 23 counts, including 19 charges of child endangerment, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, which are believed to involve a niece or nephew. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and married her husband, Gary Siders Jr., who is 36, at the age of 15. The couple has had 18 children together, including a pair of conjoined twins who died at birth, according to reports from WOUB.

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Discovery of Squalid Living Conditions

The investigation began in December when diligent Dollar General clerks reported concerns about children they observed, leading Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer to direct a search for Gary Siders Jr.'s DNA related to family child sex abuse allegations. During the execution of this search, police discovered the existence and deplorable condition of the family home on Ohmer Street. Authorities described finding 16 children covered in human feces and living in a small room where investigators believe the kids had been kept for approximately four years.

Other Family Members Face Legal Hurdles

While Elizabeth Siders is fit for trial, other family members face significant legal obstacles regarding their mental competency. Gary Siders Sr., the 73-year-old husband of Christina Siders, was previously ruled incompetent to stand trial, and the charges against him were dropped after a judge determined it was unlikely his competency could be restored. Attorneys for Gary Siders Jr. have also sought competency evaluations, but these hearings have not yet been scheduled, leaving the timeline for the various legal proceedings against the family members uncertain.