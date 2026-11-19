Elizabeth Jimenez shares how she embraced Nick Tay after he killed her daughter Maria in a drunk driving accident in Guildford in March 2017.

Elizabeth Jimenez dialled the phone number with trembling hands, weighed down by an immense grief that physically ached in her body. On the other end of the line was Nick Tay, a stranger who had just shattered her world hours earlier by taking the wheel of her daughter's car. The young man had consumed two glasses of wine before driving at high speed, resulting in a fatal crash that claimed the life of Maria Jimenez, who was only 24 years old.

Elizabeth Jimenez Chose Love Over Anger

Elizabeth, now 56 and residing in Guildford, could have unleashed a torrent of fury and blame upon the man responsible for the tragedy. Instead, she paused to listen to her heart before speaking. She told Nick, "I just want you to know that I love you." This extraordinary declaration left many, including her own husband, Fernando Jimenez, initially confused and disbelieving about how a mother could express love for the man who caused such devastation.

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Fernando, aged 68, was also shattered by grief and fury, struggling to comprehend Elizabeth's reaction. However, Elizabeth explained that her words reflected her true feelings. She felt no anger, only profound heartbreak and love for her daughter. She insisted that her response was not a result of being numb with shock, but rather a conscious decision to view the event as a tragic accident rather than an act of malicious blame.

Nick Tay's Role in Maria Jimenez's Life

Nick Tay was 25 years old at the time of the accident in March 2017 and had been in a relationship with Maria for three months. He later described the couple as soulmates. Maria was a talented student who spoke Spanish and Korean and attended Brighton University, where she studied linguistics starting in 2014. She was just months away from graduating when she died.

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Maria's parents, Elizabeth and Fernando, remembered her as a happy person who was the soul of any party. Maria had always been close to her parents and her older brother, Joshua. She made friends easily and found joy in making others happy. Even as a teenager, she confided in her mother, knowing that Elizabeth would support her decisions unconditionally.

Maria had shared her post-graduation plans with her parents in early 2017. She intended to become a teacher in Korea and was eager to begin this new chapter. It was in March of that year that her parents first heard the name Nick Tay. Maria had met him through her music group at university. Nick had moved from Singapore to study in the UK and was navigating his own heartbreak from a recent breakup.

The Night of the Tragic Accident

Maria and Nick supported each other through their recent heartbreaks, a bond that became evident in her daily phone calls with Elizabeth. Maria often described Nick as a nice, kind, and thoughtful young man. On the evening of the accident, Maria was preparing for a night out with friends, which included dinner with members of the music group Nick was also part of.

Before the night ended, Elizabeth put Maria on speakerphone so both she and Fernando could say goodnight. They wished her to have fun and ended the call by saying, "I love you." Elizabeth later noted that she had no idea then that they would never speak again. The following morning at 6 am on March 22, 2017, police officers knocked on the Jimenez family door with devastating news.

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Fernando described himself as a strong person, but hearing the officer report that Maria had died in a car accident caused him to collapse to the floor in tears. He could not accept the loss of his wonderful daughter. The news confirmed that Maria had died in the crash involving Nick Tay, who had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Forgiveness and Integration Into the Family

Following the tragedy, Elizabeth and Fernando Jimenez made the unprecedented decision to forgive Nick Tay completely. Their forgiveness went beyond mere words; they invited Nick into their family home in Guildford. They treated him like a son, providing him with support and acceptance during a period of mutual grief.

Elizabeth emphasized that her approach was rooted in understanding Nick's devastation. She recognized that he was also a victim of the circumstances, albeit one whose actions had lethal consequences. By choosing compassion over condemnation, the Jimenez family created a space for healing that defied conventional expectations of grief and revenge.

This story of radical empathy highlights the complex emotional landscapes parents navigate after losing a child. Elizabeth and Fernando's actions demonstrate that love and forgiveness can coexist with deep sorrow, offering a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss.