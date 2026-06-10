Elizabeth Hurley's Timeless Figure: Simple Diet and NEAT Fitness Secrets at 61

At 61, Elizabeth Hurley reveals her no-gym, no-fad diet and fitness routine that keeps her youthful and fit. Discover her old-fashioned eating habits, NEAT exercises, and watercress soup recipe for sustainable health.

Elizabeth Hurley , now 61, continues to defy age with her youthful appearance and fit figure, crediting a straightforward, old-fashioned approach to diet and fitness rather than extreme measures or trendy wellness fads.

While many might assume that a Hollywood star of her caliber would rely on personal trainers and private chefs, Hurley reveals that her regimen is remarkably simple and accessible. She emphasizes that she has always been mindful of her eating habits, describing them as 'very normal' and avoiding what she calls 'weird green juices or anything like that.

' A key turning point came in her 50s when she learned about the distinction between ultra-processed foods and minimally processed ones, prompting her to eliminate pre-packaged sandwiches and other convenience items. Instead, she favors whole, home-cooked meals such as roast chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Her philosophy is encapsulated in a mantra she often shares: 'don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late.

' In practice, this means consuming smaller meals, chewing thoroughly, avoiding snacks, and having dinner earlier in the evening. She also stresses the importance of vegetables and fruit, aiming to fill half of every plate with them-even if she eats a sandwich, she pairs it with an apple.

Hurley is not averse to treats but defines junk food broadly as anything containing ingredients she wouldn't have in her own kitchen, which includes most ready meals, diet or low-fat products, cakes, biscuits, and sodas. She enjoys baking, having invested in a bread maker that she uses daily, and she makes cakes every weekend. Beyond diet, Hurley maintains her fitness through Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis, or NEAT, which encompasses all the physical activities performed in daily life outside of structured exercise.

This includes gardening, cooking, carrying groceries, playing with her children, and simply staying on her feet. She notes that she doesn't go to the gym or do set workouts but remains extremely active. To further discourage sedentary behavior, her household has a rule that no one watches television before 6 p.m., ensuring everyone stays moving until dinner. As an additional dietary strategy, Hurley swears by batch-cooking vegetable soup.

She makes a large pot of low-fat, nutrient-rich soup-such as watercress soup-and drinks several cups a day whenever she feels the urge to snack, which she says helps control cravings and supports weight management. Her recipe for watercress soup involves sweating finely chopped onion in chicken stock, adding diced potatoes and more stock, simmering until the potatoes are soft, then adding watercress and blending. To preserve the vibrant green color, she quickly chills the soup in an ice bath.

Hurley's approach underscores that sustainable health and a timeless figure come from consistent, simple habits rather than drastic or expensive interventions





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Elizabeth Hurley's Simple and Old-Fashioned Diet and Fitness Secrets at 61Elizabeth Hurley shares her straightforward diet and fitness regime, avoiding gyms and processed foods, relying on home cooking and NEAT exercises to stay in shape at 61.

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