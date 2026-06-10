Elizabeth Hurley's Simple and Old-Fashioned Diet and Fitness Secrets at 61

Elizabeth Hurley shares her straightforward diet and fitness regime, avoiding gyms and processed foods, relying on home cooking and NEAT exercises to stay in shape at 61.

Elizabeth Hurley , known for her timeless beauty and love of posting sizzling bikini snaps, recently celebrated her 61st birthday looking as youthful and fit as ever.

While many might assume that a Hollywood star like Hurley relies on a personal trainer and private chef to maintain her enviable figure, the reality is far more old-fashioned and simple. In a recent social media post, Hurley confessed that she has always watched what she eats, but her regime is very normal and does not involve weird green juices or extreme diets.

She learned about the difference between ultra-processed and processed foods in her 50s, which led her to ditch pre-packaged sandwiches in favor of home-cooked meals like roast chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Her mantra is simple: don't eat too much, too fast, too often, or too late. Alternatively, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking, and have dinner earlier.

This approach works for her, and she advocates for a balanced diet that includes everything in moderation, with junk food reserved as an absolute treat. She also emphasizes the importance of having vegetables or fruit make up half of every plate. Hurley avoids diet and low-fat packaged foods, ready meals, bought sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, and sodas, preferring to make her own bread and cakes at home.

She invested in a bread maker and bakes a loaf daily, along with weekend cakes. Beyond diet, Hurley maintains her fitness without ever stepping foot in a gym. Instead, she relies on Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) exercises, which involve the energy expended during daily activities that are not formal exercise. This includes cooking, carrying groceries, gardening, playing with children, or simply moving around during work breaks.

In her own words, she advises moving more and staying extremely active without any set exercise routine. Her household rule is that no one can turn on the TV until 6 PM, ensuring everyone remains active until dinner time. She particularly enjoys gardening, which involves plenty of bending and picking up. To help with her diet, Hurley swears by batch cooking a nutritious watercress soup that she drinks whenever she feels tempted to snack.

She claims this trick helps her lose a few pounds and keep her energy levels up. The soup is made by sweating a finely chopped small onion in chicken stock, adding diced potatoes and more stock, boiling until the potatoes are soft, then adding three large bunches of watercress (stems removed), stirring for three minutes, blending, and cooling the soup in an ice bath to preserve its green color. This simple, low-fat, vitamin-packed soup is a staple in her home.

For Elizabeth Hurley, maintaining her figure and youthful glow comes down to common-sense habits: eating real food, staying active in everyday life, and avoiding processed junk. Her approach is refreshingly accessible, proving that even a Hollywood star can achieve great health without expensive trainers or extreme measures. Instead, it's about consistency, mindfulness, and keeping things simple. By focusing on whole foods, regular movement, and a positive mindset, anyone can emulate Hurley's age-defying lifestyle.

Her story inspires many to embrace a balanced way of living that prioritizes health over fads





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elizabeth Hurley Diet Fitness NEAT Exercises Healthy Aging

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simple Home Exercises to Tone Arm Jiggle After 55Discover five effective, joint-friendly exercises that target triceps and upper arms to reduce arm jiggle, improve posture, and build strength. Perfect for adults over 55 who want consistent results without a gym.

Read more »

Link in bio tool: Everything you are, in one simple linkJoin 70M+ creators and sell, share & curate everything you do online. One bio link—your Linktree—brings it all together for your audience.

Read more »

Karl-Anthony Towns has simple hope to fix his stunning fourth-quarter futility in NBA FinalsLately, Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t been involved much, taking just 11 shots over the past five quarters. In that span, the Knicks have been outscored by 12 points.

Read more »

Hero Father Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack in BelfastA father of two used his son's hurley stick to intervene in a brutal knife attack, saving the victim's life. The attacker, a Sudanese asylum seeker, has been charged with attempted murder.

Read more »