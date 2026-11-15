Elizabeth Hurley Red Carpet Look at Baby2Baby Gala

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus, and son Damian attend the Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood. Details on their outfits and the couple's relationship status follow.

Elizabeth Hurley made a striking appearance at the Baby2Baby gala held on Saturday at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The 61-year-old actress and model wore a daring red floral plunging semi-sheer gown that showcased her figure.

She paired the bold look with towering heels, loose wavy brunette hair, and a silver sparkly clutch.

Hurley attended the event alongside her partner, country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus, and their shared connection to the charity was clear. Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, arrived at the red carpet wearing a black suit jacket without a shirt underneath. He stood smiling next to Hurley, embracing the public spotlight during the high-profile charity evening.

Also present was Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, who is 24 years old. The young man mirrored his stepfather's casual style by wearing a white crushed velvet blazer open to his chest. He accessorized the look with a long silver cross necklace, blending formal attire with personal style statements that drew attention on the red carpet.

Hurley recently discussed the dynamics of their blended family on a new episode of the Off Air with Jane & Fi podcast. She explained that the arrangement works well for everyone involved, noting that all their children are now independent adults. This status allows the couple to focus on their relationship without the daily demands of raising younger children.

The couple went public with their relationship on Easter in 2025 after meeting on the set of the 2022 film Christmas In Paradise. Hurley welcomed her son Damian with her late ex-partner Steve Bing, while Billy Ray Cyrus has six children from previous relationships, including pop star Miley Cyrus, who is 33 years old.

Earlier this month, engagement rumors intensified when Hurley posted an Instagram photo featuring a large diamond on her ring finger. Her son Damian commented with heart emojis, expressing excitement about the potential union. Billy Ray Cyrus also posted a cryptic selfie captioned as standing on fertile solid ground shortly after, linking it to his new song and NASCAR event in Phoenix.

Reports from Page Six suggested sources confirmed the engagement, though representatives have not issued a public comment. An insider told the outlet that Hurley is currently filming The 'Burbs and likely would not wear such a significant piece of jewelry as a prop on set. The couple has known each other for years but kept their romance private until early 2025.

Marriage would be the fourth for Billy Ray Cyrus, who was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022. They share four children: Brandi, 39, Trace, 37, Braison, 32, and Noah, 26. He also shares a son named Christopher, 34, with Kristin Luckey. His family dynamic is extensive and well-documented in the media.

For Hurley, this would be her second marriage. She was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She was also in a long-term relationship with actor Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000 and was engaged to the late cricketer Shane Warne from 2011 to 2013. Each relationship has shaped her public and private life significantly.

Reflecting on her current life stage, Hurley noted that being an empty nester is an adjustment. She admitted she misses being a hands-on mother sometimes but does not miss the chaos of school runs or searching for lost items like tennis rackets. Her past relationships included raising children of similar ages to Damian, which required significant juggling of schedules and responsibilities.

The couple shares similarities in their lifestyles, having both lived out of suitcases for long periods and moved away from city life early on. Hurley mentioned these shared experiences on a SheerLuxe podcast, highlighting their compatibility. The Baby2Baby gala attendance demonstrates their continued public support for children in need while navigating their personal future.