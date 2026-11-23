Elizabeth Hurley facilitated a family reconciliation, enabling Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus to unite at her wedding to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on November 21.

Elizabeth Hurley played a pivotal role in facilitating a reconciliation between Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, ahead of the country star's recent nuptials. The actress actively encouraged her partner to resolve past conflicts, successfully fostering an environment where the fractured family bonds could be repaired. This intervention culminated in a significant display of unity when both Billy Ray and Miley appeared together at Miley's wedding ceremony. The event marked a distinct turning point in their relationship, demonstrating the tangible impact of Hurley's diplomatic efforts within the complex dynamics of their blended family structure.

Wedding Reconciliation in Palm Springs

The milestone celebration took place on Saturday, November 21, in Palm Springs, where Miley Cyrus tied the knot with musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony. Both parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, were in attendance, signaling a rare moment of collective family presence. The atmosphere was described as moving by insiders who observed the significance of seeing the family united after years of reported turbulence. Elizabeth Hurley stood alongside Billy Ray Cyrus as the couple presented a solid front, validating the success of her personal initiative to mend the rift between father and daughter.

Also read Billy Ray, fiancée Elizabeth Hurley attend Miley Cyrus’ lavish wedding to Maxx Morando after estrangement

Hurley's Influence on Family Dynamics

A source indicated that Elizabeth Hurley remained determined to see the father and daughter set aside their differences for this special occasion. According to insiders, Hurley views family unity as paramount, a value that drove her to encourage Billy Ray Cyrus to put his past grievances behind him. The insider noted that witnessing the couple together at the wedding was particularly emotional, given the historical challenges they had faced. This support helped create a space where Miley Cyrus could celebrate her marriage without the shadow of familial discord, allowing all parties to focus on the joy of the day.

Romance Originating from Christmas in Paradise

The relationship between Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus began on the set of the 2022 Christmas film Christmas in Paradise, long before their romantic involvement became public knowledge. Although they shared only a few scenes, Billy Ray Cyrus later revealed on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show in April 2025 that an immediate and undeniable chemistry existed between them. He recalled that despite limited interaction, the laughter they shared provided a welcome relief during a period when he was not often amused. This initial connection laid the groundwork for a bond that would deepen significantly in the following years.

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Reconnection and Family Integration

After losing touch for nearly two years following the wrap of their film, Elizabeth Hurley reached out to Billy Ray Cyrus with a message of support during a difficult period in his life. She told him she believed life might be tough and affirmed that she was in his corner, which prompted a heartfelt response from the singer. Their relationship went public in April 2025 with an Instagram photoshoot, marking the transition from friendship to a serious romantic partnership. Hurley has since integrated herself deeply into the Cyrus family circle, bringing her own established family values to the new dynamic.

Blended Family Expansion and Future Outlook

The wedding also served as an introduction of Hurley's son, Damian Cyrus, to the broader celebration, highlighting the growing intersection of their two families. Damian, who shares a close bond with his mother and has followed her into the entertainment industry, joined the festivities in Palm Springs. While an insider noted that Miley Cyrus remains focused on defining her own relationship with her father rather than worrying about his new partner, the presence of all key figures suggests a stabilizing trend. As Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley continue to build their life together, the inclusion of both Damian and Miley indicates a gradual and potentially lasting harmonization of their blended family unit.