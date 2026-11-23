Elizabeth Hurley reportedly played a key role in repairing the bond between Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus, culminating in their attendance at Miley's Palm Springs wedding.

Elizabeth Hurley reportedly played a major role in Billy Ray Cyrus mending his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus. Hurley, 61, and Billy Ray, 65, were present at Miley's, 33, wedding to Maxx Morando, 28, in Palm Springs on Saturday. And the actress 'played a big part in helping Miley and Billy Ray reconnect' amid their prior family turmoil, a source has told People.

Wedding Reunion Details

The Daily Mail has reached out to reps for the stars for comment. Miley, who will turn 34 on Monday, and some of her siblings had been locked in a contentious rift following Billy Ray and their mom Tish Cyrus's 2022 divorce. 'Family is everything to Liz,' the outlet's source said, noting that she 'encouraged' Billy Ray 'to repair his relationship with Miley.' 'It was really special for both of them to be part of her wedding day,' the insider added of the couple, who posed with the bride and groom along with Hurley's son Damian, 24.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends Miley Cyrus Wedding In $7,400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

Family History And Divorce

Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus, 59, from 1993 to 2022 and they share daughters Brandi, 39, Miley, Noah, 26, and sons Trace, 37, and Braison, 32. The country crooner also shares son Christopher, 34, with Kristin Luckey. In the wake of their reconciliation last year, the Something Beautiful artist dedicated her song Secrets to her father.

Public Confirmation Of Bond

She revealed her dad's emotional reaction to the heartfelt memento during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in October 2025. 'My dad cried,' Miley told interviewer Tracy Smith, noting, 'Everyone I say that to, they go,"I remember when my dad cried."' 'You don't see your dad cry a lot,' she remarked before describing it as 'something you remember,' whether the tears are 'happy' or 'painful.' Following the interview, Billy Ray took to Instagram to reiterate what Miley said as he shared a throwback VHS video of them performing together when she was a little girl. 'Talk about a Sunday Callin!!! Started with @mileycyrus on CBS Sunday Morning. One great song can do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions,' he captioned.

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Healing And New Relationships

Fans were made aware of the reconciliation when the Party in the USA hitmaker appeared alongside her dad and brother Braison in an Instagram post in May 2025. Shortly after, the Achy Breaky Heart artist took to the site to heap unexpected praise upon his ex-wife on Mother's Day. In recognition of the holiday, he posted a solemn statement that centered around family. Speaking highly of his ex, he said: 'Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother,' adding, 'Trust me, I'm the first to admit... being married to me was not easy.' Tish married Australian actor Dominic Purcell in 2023. And Billy Ray announced his new relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley on Easter in 2025.

Miley's Personal Reflections

Miley wrote in an Instagram Story that May: 'My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.' Wrapping up the note, she said she's 'grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.'