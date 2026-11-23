Elizabeth Hurley played a key role in helping Billy Ray Cyrus mend his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus, culminating in their presence at the wedding in Palm Springs.

Elizabeth Hurley played a significant role in facilitating the reconciliation between Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley Cyrus, a development that culminated in the couple attending Miley's recent wedding ceremony. The 61-year-old actress and the 65-year-old country singer were both present at the celebration in Palm Springs on Saturday, marking a public display of unity following years of family estrangement. A source close to the family confirmed to People magazine that Hurley actively encouraged Billy Ray to repair his strained relationship with Miley, who is currently 34 years old.

Wedding Attendance and Family Unity

The wedding ceremony brought together Miley Cyrus and her new husband, 28-year-old Maxx Morando, in a setting that allowed for a healing of old wounds. The presence of both Billy Ray and Elizabeth Hurley at the event signaled a major shift from the contentious rift that had previously defined the family dynamic. The source indicated that seeing the family unit whole again was an emotionally moving experience for those involved, particularly given the history of conflict that preceded this moment. The event served as a testament to the efforts made by all parties to prioritize family bonds during this significant life milestone.

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Elizabeth Hurley's Role in Reconciliation

According to insiders, Elizabeth Hurley has long held family values as a central principle in her life, a trait that influenced her support for the Cyrus family. The source explicitly stated that family is everything to Hurley, noting that she personally encouraged Billy Ray to take the necessary steps to reconcile with Miley. This intervention appears to have been a pivotal factor in breaking the ice, allowing the father and daughter to move past the bitterness associated with the 2022 divorce of Billy Ray and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. Hurley's involvement highlights her position as a supportive confidante within the expanding Cyrus family circle.

Historical Context of Family Turmoil

The road to this reconciliation has been long and fraught with public disagreements and private struggles. Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 until their divorce in 2022. The couple shares five children: daughter Brandi, who is 39, daughter Miley, 26-year-old Noah, and sons Trace, who is 37, and Braison, who is 32. Additionally, Billy Ray has another son, Christopher, who is 34, from a previous relationship with Kristin Luckey. The tensions following the divorce created a barrier between Billy Ray and Miley, who had been locked in a contentious rift. This period was marked by a lack of communication and emotional distance, which only began to thaw in recent months.

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Public Signs of Healing and Gratitude

Recent public appearances and social media posts have provided tangible evidence of the improved relationship between father and daughter. Miley dedicated her song Secrets to her father following their reconciliation last year. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in October 2025, she revealed that her father cried upon hearing the dedication, an emotional reaction that she described as memorable and poignant. Billy Ray responded to this moment by sharing a throwback VHS video of the two performing together when Miley was a child, captioning the post with a reflection on the power of music to heal souls. This digital outreach reinforced the message of unity that had been building over the preceding months.

Future Steps and Family Priorities

The renewed connection between Miley and Billy Ray represents a new chapter for the family, one that prioritizes peace and healing over past grievances. Miley addressed their journey in an Instagram Story in May 2025, acknowledging that while they had faced challenges, family remains her top priority in her thirties. She expressed gratitude for the health and love that now flows through her family, noting that time has done a significant amount of healing. With Elizabeth Hurley's support and Billy Ray's efforts to maintain positivity, including his respectful acknowledgment of Tish Cyrus's strength as a mother, the family appears to be solidifying this new era of stability and mutual respect.