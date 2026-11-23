Elizabeth Hurley faced online criticism for her $7,400 plunging gown at Miley Cyrus's wedding in Palm Springs, despite adhering to the all-black dress code.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley faced intense online criticism regarding her attire at Miley Cyrus's wedding ceremony in Palm Springs on Saturday. The sixty-one-year-old star wore a plunging, sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit, which drew sharp rebuke from social media users who deemed the outfit unsuitable for the solemn occasion.

Wardrobe Choices Spark Social Media Outrage

The negative commentary focused specifically on the Gaurav Gupta dress Hurley purchased for $7,400. Critics on the platform X argued the garment was wholly inappropriate for a wedding and potentially overshadowed the bride, Miley Cyrus. One commenter explicitly stated that Ms. Hurley should have kept her chest and thighs covered, suggesting she missed the implicit message to remain modest. Another user labeled the ensemble tacky and noted that while the bride looked stunning, the guest appeared as a mess.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends Miley Cyrus Wedding In $7,400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

Adherence to the All-Black Dress Code

Despite the backlash, the chosen outfit aligned with the specified all-black dress code for the event. A segment of supporters defended Hurley's fashion choices, with one fan noting she nailed the wedding-guest dress code in a sheer corseted gown. The actress arrived at the venue alongside her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her son, Damian. The presence of her long-time partner and family member highlighted her close ties to the Cyrus household amid the controversy.

The Wedding Ceremony and Guest Reactions

Miley Cyrus wed Maxx Morando during an outdoor ceremony held at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra. The bride wore a simple white gown with long sleeves and ruching details, receiving widespread positive reviews for her sophisticated look. Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips officiated the proceedings, during which Miley was seen dabbing her eyes. The bride's mother, Tish Cyrus, also attended in a fitted black dress that complemented the event's elegant atmosphere.

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Insights Into the Blended Family Dynamic

Hurley recently discussed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus on the Off Air with Jane & Fi podcast, explaining how their blended family functions. She noted that while they previously juggled school runs and holidays, they are now empty nesters as their children have become independent. The actress reflected on the differences between raising young children and having adult offspring, acknowledging that while she misses being hands-on, she does not miss the daily chaos.

Public Status of the Relationship

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus publicly confirmed their romantic relationship in Easter 2025. The couple's union brings together a complex family structure, as Billy Ray has six children from previous relationships, including Miley and Christopher. The actress shared that the dynamic works well for everyone involved, marking a significant chapter in her personal life following her past relationships and the death of her former partner, Shane MacGowan.