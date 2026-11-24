Elizabeth Hurley sparked online debate regarding her black Gaurav Gupta gown at Miley Cyrus's wedding, joining a list of celebrities criticized for wedding guest fashion choices.

Elizabeth Hurley has become the center of a heated online discussion after attending Miley Cyrus's wedding in Palm Springs, where guests were required to follow an all-black dress code. The 61-year-old actress wore a $7,400 (£5,680) off-the-shoulder gown by designer Gaurav Gupta, which featured a semi-sheer corset bodice and a thigh-high slit on the right-hand side. While the outfit technically adhered to the color palette, social media users quickly labeled the ensemble as wholly inappropriate for the occasion. The controversy highlights the persistent challenge celebrities face when selecting wedding guest attire that balances personal style with traditional etiquette expectations.

Details of the Controversial Gaurav Gupta Gown

Elizabeth Hurley's chosen outfit was a striking piece that drew immediate attention due to its revealing design elements. The black gown included an off-the-shoulder neckline and a semi-sheer corset bodice that accentuated her figure. On the right side, the dress featured a high slit that extended up to her thigh, a detail that many commentators felt was too bold for a wedding celebration. She completed the look with open-toed black heels, creating a monochromatic silhouette that stood out against the event's setting. The choice of designer, Gaurav Gupta, is known for dramatic and avant-garde designs, which may have contributed to the perception that the outfit was more suited for a red carpet event than a wedding reception.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Facilitates Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus Reunion at Wedding

Hurley's attendance at the event was notable not only for her fashion choice but also for her personal life developments. The actress has recently sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of the bride. This connection to the Cyrus family added another layer of interest to her appearance, with fans and critics alike scrutinizing her every move. The combination of her high-profile relationship status and her glamorous attire made her one of the most talked-about guests at the wedding.

Expert Opinions on Wedding Guest Etiquette

The debate over Hurley's outfit aligns with broader discussions about appropriate wedding guest behavior and fashion. Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot provided insight into the delicate balance guests must maintain when selecting their attire. She told the Daily Mail that weddings are emotional family occasions, requiring guests to walk a fine line between looking confident and appearing to command excessive attention. According to Talbot, guests should always err on the side of caution to avoid overshadowing the couple getting married. This expert advice underscores the tension between personal expression and social norms at celebratory events.

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The criticism directed at Hurley reflects a common sentiment among wedding attendees who believe that guests should prioritize the bride and groom over their own appearance. Many users on social media platforms argued that it is wrong to try to attract attention at another woman's wedding, emphasizing the importance of humility and respect. These perspectives highlight the enduring relevance of traditional wedding etiquette in the age of social media, where every outfit is subject to public scrutiny and judgment.

History of Celebrity Wedding Fashion Criticism

Elizabeth Hurley is not the first celebrity to face backlash for her wedding guest attire. In June 2023, Kim Kardashian was accused of selecting an inappropriate look for her friend Stephanie Shepherd's wedding. Kardashian wore a black cutout Alaia dress that left little to the imagination, leading to accusations that she was trying to steal the bride's thunder. Onlookers questioned why she chose an outfit that could be seen as too revealing, especially considering that black is not a typical wedding color in many cultures. The incident sparked a broader conversation about the role of celebrities in upstaging the main subjects of wedding events.

Another notable example involves Sophie Turner, who faced criticism for her outfit at the 2018 wedding of her Game of Thrones costars, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington. In Aberdeen, Scotland, Turner wore a Louis Vuitton blazer mini dress paired with black thigh-high boots and cat-eye sunglasses. Her striking red look was deemed too flashy for a church wedding, drawing negative comments from onlookers. In 2020, Turner herself admitted that she would forever regret wearing the red blazer dress, acknowledging that her choice did not align with the tone of the occasion. These examples illustrate the recurring nature of such controversies within the entertainment industry.

Real-World Impact of Wedding Fashion Choices

The backlash against Elizabeth Hurley's outfit has had immediate effects on her public image and online presence. Social media users expressed strong opinions about her attire, with some suggesting that she looked more like the stepmother of the bride than a close friend of the family. These comments reflect the sensitive nature of wedding dynamics and the high stakes involved in dressing appropriately for such events. The criticism serves as a reminder for public figures to consider the potential consequences of their fashion choices, especially when attending high-profile gatherings.

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For Miley Cyrus and her guests, the incident has become part of the wedding's narrative, illustrating the challenges of managing public expectations in the digital age. The event in Palm Springs was intended to be a joyous celebration, but the focus on Hurley's dress has shifted some of the attention away from the couple. This outcome underscores the power of social media to amplify and distort the significance of individual choices, often creating distractions that detract from the primary purpose of the gathering. As weddings continue to be subject to intense public scrutiny, the need for clear guidelines on guest attire remains a relevant and pressing issue for celebrities and ordinary attendees alike.