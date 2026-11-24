Elizabeth Hurley draws criticism for her revealing outfit at Miley Cyrus's wedding to Maxx Morando, sparking debate over etiquette and appropriateness at the event.

Elizabeth Hurley found herself at the center of a public debate regarding appropriate wedding attire after attending the nuptials of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando. The actress, aged 61, received significant social media backlash for her decision to wear a low-cut, off-the-shoulder sequined dress featuring a thigh-high split.

This choice was made in the presence of Billy Ray Cyrus, her boyfriend, and her son, Damian, who is 24 years old.

Outfit Sparks Etiquette Debate

Also read Elizabeth Hurley brings the heat in sheer high-slit sequined gown at Miley Cyrus’ wedding

Despite adhering to the couple's specific request for an all-black dress code, Hurley's selection of a racy garment drew sharp criticism from etiquette experts and the general public. Observers labeled the outfit as tacky and wholly inappropriate for a formal wedding ceremony. Many critics accused the actress of attempting to overshadow the bride with her provocative style choice rather than supporting the couple modestly.

Exclusive Wedding Coverage

The controversy intensified following the publication of exclusive pictures by the Daily Mail, which captured the outdoor ceremony in Palm Springs. These images showed Hurley mingling with guests and posing for formal photographs alongside the bride and groom. The visual evidence provided a clear view of her attire, fueling further discussion among fans who were outraged by the racy nature of her dress compared to other guests.

Family Presence and Reactions

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Adding to the narrative of the event, Hurley was photographed with her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus and her son Damian. The family group was seen enjoying the celebration, which included interactions with the newlyweds. The presence of her lookalike son, Damian, alongside the couple, added another layer of attention to the photographs circulating online. The image of the family unit became a focal point for those analyzing the day's events.

Public Opinion and Social Media

The reaction on social media platforms was swift and largely critical. Fans of Miley Cyrus expressed disappointment in the attire choices made by those in close proximity to the bride. The incident has reignited conversations about the boundaries of wedding dress codes and the expectations placed on guests, particularly celebrities. The debate continues to evolve as more perspectives on the appropriate level of formality and modesty are shared online.