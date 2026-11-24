Elizabeth Hurley faces online criticism for her Gaurav Gupta gown at Miley Cyrus's wedding. The article explores the controversy and compares it to past celebrity fashion missteps.

Elizabeth Hurley has become the center of a social media controversy following her attendance at Miley Cyrus's wedding in Palm Springs. The sixty-one-year-old actress received a wave of harsh criticism for her choice of evening wear, which many internet users labeled as wholly inappropriate for a matrimonial celebration. While the outfit strictly adhered to the requested all-black dress code, its bold design choices sparked a polarized reaction among observers and online commentators alike.

Detailing the Gaurav Gupta Gown Design

Hurley chose to wear a Gaurav Gupta gown that was valued at seven thousand four hundred dollars, which is approximately five thousand six hundred eighty pounds. The black dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a semi-sheer corset bodice that drew significant attention. The garment also included a thigh-high slit on the right-hand side, which was paired with open-toed black heels to complete the ensemble.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Helps Reunite Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus for Wedding

Social Media Reaction to the Wedding Look

While some admirers found the look striking, a significant portion of social media users were critical of the actress's fashion decision. One comment on the platform X compared Hurley's appearance to that of the 'Stepmother of the Bride,' suggesting her style was overly dramatic for the occasion. Other users questioned her judgment, arguing that she risked overshadowing the bride by attracting attention to herself at another woman's wedding.

Expert Advice on Wedding Guest Etiquette

Wedding consultant Lisa Talbot has emphasized that guests must walk a fine line between looking confident and commanding excessive attention. She stated that weddings are emotional family occasions where the primary focus should remain on the couple. Talbot noted that guests should always err on the side of caution when selecting their attire to avoid detracting from the bride and groom.

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Comparisons to Past Celebrity Wedding Outfits

This incident mirrors previous controversies involving high-profile guests at wedding ceremonies. In June twenty twenty-three, Kim Kardashian faced similar accusations for wearing a black cutout Alaia dress to a friend's wedding. Observers felt the outfit was too revealing and inappropriate for the setting, with some questioning why she did not show less skin.

Historical Context of Controversial Celebrity Styles

Another notable example involves Sophie Turner, who wore a red Louis Vuitton blazer mini dress to the twenty-eighteen wedding of Rose Leslie and Kit Harington. The choice was deemed too flashy for a church ceremony in Aberdeen, Scotland. Turner later admitted in twenty-twenty that she would forever regret wearing that specific outfit, highlighting the long-lasting nature of wedding fashion missteps.