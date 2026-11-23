Elizabeth Hurley faces online backlash for her plunging gown at Miley Cyrus's wedding, sparking debate over the all-black dress code and appropriateness for the occasion.

Elizabeth Hurley found herself at the center of a social media storm this weekend after attending the wedding of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Palm Springs. The actress, 61, faced intense scrutiny from online trolls regarding her choice of attire, which many viewers deemed inappropriate for a formal wedding ceremony. Her appearance at the event, where Cyrus tied the knot with her partner Morando, has ignited a fierce debate about guest etiquette and fashion boundaries at high-profile family weddings.

Criticism of Elizabeth Hurley's Gaurav Gupta Gown

Hurley wore a striking plunging, sequinned dress designed by Gaurav Gupta, which featured a high thigh split and was priced at $7,400. The outfit was selected in accordance with the event's all-black dress code, yet it drew immediate criticism on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Many users argued that the revealing nature of the gown risked overshadowing the bride, with one commentator writing that Hurley should have kept her chest and thighs covered for the occasion. Other critics labeled the ensemble as tacky and wholly inappropriate, suggesting she missed the subtle social cues of the event.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends Miley Cyrus Wedding In $7,400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

Wedding Details and Attendee Perspectives

The ceremony took place on Saturday at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra, where Miley Cyrus wore a simple, sophisticated white gown with long sleeves and ruching details. While Cyrus's modest bridal look received widespread praise, Hurley's bold fashion choice stood in stark contrast. The actress was joined by her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her son, Damian. Despite the online negativity, some fans defended Hurley, praising her for successfully adhering to the guest dress code with a sheer corseted gown. Meanwhile, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, complemented the all-black theme with a fitted black dress that highlighted her figure while her hair flowed in light waves past her shoulders.

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Family Dynamics and Personal Reflections

The wedding highlighted the complex dynamics of the blended Cyrus family. Billy Ray Cyrus and Hurley recently went public with their relationship on Easter, marking a significant step in their personal lives. Hurley has one son, Damian, from her relationship with the late businessman Steve Bing, while Billy Ray has six children from previous relationships, including Miley. The couple opened up about managing their blended family structure, with Hurley noting that their current life as empty nesters is much easier than when their children were younger. She reflected on the differences between raising young children and supporting adult children, admitting that while she misses being hands-on, she does not miss the daily chaos of school runs.

Event Officiation and Emotional Moments

The wedding ceremony was officiated by Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the band The Flaming Lips, who has a history of collaborating with Miley Cyrus. The couple exchanged vows outdoors, sharing emotional moments as Miley was seen wiping away tears during the proceedings. The event served as a celebration of their union amidst a backdrop of intense public scrutiny surrounding the attire of key family members. While Hurley made a statement with her expensive and revealing outfit, the focus remained on the newlyweds as they began their life together. The incident underscores the heightened attention placed on celebrity family events, where every fashion choice is dissected and judged by fans and critics alike.