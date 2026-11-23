Actress Elizabeth Hurley faces online backlash for her $7,400 gown at Miley Cyrus' wedding, sparking debate on celebrity wedding guest attire etiquette.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has become the center of a viral social media controversy after attending the wedding of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California. The 61-year-old star faced a wave of harsh online criticism for her choice of attire, which some internet users labeled as entirely inappropriate for the occasion.

Hurley arrived at the outdoor ceremony over the weekend dressed in a striking $7,400 gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The actress adhered to the specified all-black dress code for the event, yet the style of the dress sparked immediate debate among fans and critics alike regarding wedding guest fashion norms.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends Miley Cyrus Wedding In $7,400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

The Controversial Gaurav Gupta Gown Design

The specific dress chosen by Elizabeth Hurley was an off-the-shoulder black gown featuring a semi-sheer corset bodice. The design included a dramatic thigh-high slit on the right-hand side and a sheer back detail. She completed the look with a pair of open-toed black heels, creating a silhouette that many observers felt was too bold for a traditional wedding guest.

Hurley, who began dating Billy Ray Cyrus in early 2025, attended the nuptials alongside her son Damian, who is 24 years old. The bride, Miley Cyrus, is 34 years old, and she tied the knot with her new husband, singer Maxx Morando, who is 28 years old. The event brought together friends and family for a celebration that quickly turned into a fashion discussion online.

Advertisement

Social Media Backlash and Wedding Etiquette Debate

Fans of Miley Cyrus took to social media platforms to express their disapproval of Hurley's outfit. One X user commented that while Miley appeared elegant and demure, Elizabeth looked like the Step-mother of the Bride. Other critics argued that the actress did not select a suitable dress for a wedding, questioning her fashion judgment.

Many commenters suggested that the risqué nature of the gown risked overshadowing the bride. Critics claimed that attracting such significant attention at another woman's wedding was inappropriate. The backlash highlighted a ongoing tension between personal style expression and traditional expectations for wedding guest attire.

Expert Opinions on Bridal Guest Fashion Norms

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot provided context for the controversy by noting the fine line between confidence and commanding attention at emotional family occasions. Talbot told the Daily Mail that outfits which are predominantly white, even with patterns, or very revealing, can feel risky. She emphasized that there is a clear expectation for guests to avoid upstaging the couple.

The incident involving Elizabeth Hurley is not an isolated case of celebrity fashion missteps at weddings. The stylist's comments reflect a broader industry standard where guests are expected to respect the bride's special day by choosing modest and respectful clothing. This includes avoiding white ensembles and overly revealing cuts that might draw focus away from the couple.

Advertisement

Historical Context of Celebrity Wedding Fashion Faux Pas

Other high-profile figures have previously faced similar scrutiny for their wedding guest choices. Geri Halliwell recently wore a cream outfit with a floral pattern to the wedding of her former bandmate Mel C. Although the dress was not white, it raised eyebrows among fans who feel white or cream is reserved strictly for the bride.

Similarly, Molly-Mae Hague received less enthusiastic reactions for wearing a bridal-inspired gown to her manager Francesca Britton's wedding. These instances demonstrate that celebrity fashion choices at weddings are closely watched and often judged by the public for adherence to unspoken social codes.

The debate surrounding Elizabeth Hurley's $7,400 dress underscores the intense pressure on celebrities to navigate public perception. While some supporters praised the actress's confidence and the high-fashion nature of the Gaurav Gupta design, the negative comments have dominated the conversation.

The wedding of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Palm Springs was ultimately a celebration of love, but it also served as a focal point for discussions on modern wedding etiquette. As social media continues to amplify these debates, the line between acceptable guest attire and controversial fashion statements remains a subject of intense scrutiny.