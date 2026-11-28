Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus host a Thanksgiving dinner with their blended family, including Damian Hurley and Noah Cyrus, following recent wedding events.

Elizabeth Hurley recently enjoyed a warm Thanksgiving celebration with her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, and their blended family. The couple marked the holiday by hosting a lavish dinner that brought together their children and close friends in a festive atmosphere.

Family Gatherings And Holiday Details

Hurley, the forty-four-year-old actress, shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, which has three million followers. She captioned the post with a heartfelt message celebrating the beautiful day and the people she loves. The images captured the group seated around a large dining table, highlighting the close-knit nature of their relationships.

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Also present at the dinner was actress and model Celia Wise, who added a pop of color to the gathering in a bright pink jumper. The event served as a joyful reunion for the group, allowing them to connect away from the public eye and enjoy each other's company during the holiday season.

Outfits And Styling Choices Revealed

At the Thanksgiving dinner, Elizabeth Hurley opted for a classic double denim look. She paired her outfit with a simple white T-shirt, oversized sunglasses, and a brown handbag to complete the chic, casual aesthetic. Her style was both comfortable and fashionable, reflecting her usual polished approach to everyday wear.

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Billy Ray Cyrus contrasted with a more monochrome ensemble. He wore a black leather jacket featuring gold buttons, matched with black jeans and sunglasses. This darker look complemented Hurley's brighter attire while maintaining a cohesive visual balance between the couple at the family table.

Blended Family Dynamics And Ages

The gathering included Hurley's twenty-four-year-old son, Damian Hurley, who shares paternity with the late Steve Bing. Damian stood close to his mother, wrapping an arm around her and his stepsister, Noah Cyrus. Noah, who is twenty-six and the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus-Purcell, wore a black jumper that mirrored her father's darker color palette.

Billy Ray Cyrus brings a larger family dynamic to the relationship, having six children of his own. His children include Christopher, aged thirty-four, Miley, aged thirty-four, Braison, aged thirty-two, and Noah, aged twenty-six. He also adopted Brandi, aged thirty-nine, and Trace, aged thirty-seven, who are Tish's children from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson.

Empty Nester Perspectives And Past Reflections

In a previous interview on the Off Air With Jane & Fi podcast, Hurley discussed the evolution of her family life. She noted that managing school runs and holidays was once a central part of her routine. However, with all her children now independent, she described herself and Cyrus as empty nesters who have adjusted to a new phase of life.

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Reflecting on past relationships, Hurley mentioned dating a former partner named Shane, who had three children close in age to Damian. She observed that raising adult children is significantly different from raising younger kids. While she misses the hands-on aspect of motherhood, she admitted she does not miss the logistical chaos of daily family management.

Recent Wedding Events And Public Reactions

This Thanksgiving celebration occurred just days after Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California. The outdoor ceremony took place at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra, with Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips officiating the union. Damian and Billy Ray Cyrus were present at the wedding, showing their support for the couple.

Following the wedding, Hurley faced significant criticism on social media for her choice of attire. She wore a £5,700 Gaurav Gupta gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Critics on platforms like X argued that the outfit was wholly inappropriate for a wedding guest, suggesting she tried to overshadow the bride with her revealing style.

Despite the negative commentary, some observers defended Hurley's fashion choice. One commenter noted that she successfully nailed the wedding guest dress code with a sheer corseted gown. The mixed reactions highlight the intense public scrutiny placed on celebrities who attend high-profile family events, especially when they are part of a blended family with a large public presence.