The actress went for a statement-making look for her future stepdaughter’s wedding to Maxx Morando.

off-the-shoulder sequined gown from Gaurav GuptaShe covered up in a feathered cropped jacket and further accessorized with strappy black platform heels. When she arrived at the ceremony, Hurley derobed, showing off the dress’s off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Besides Billy Ray, Hurley brought her son Damian Hurley as her date; the 24-year-old also showed some skin in a sheer unbuttoned top under an embellished blazer. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have been dating for more than a year, announcing their engagement last month on Instagram. Page Six obtained photographs of the poolside nuptials — with all roughly 100 guests dressed in head-to-toe black.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends Miley Cyrus Wedding In $7,400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

The ceremony was officiated by Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! CPR/DSANCHEZ / BACKGRID Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have been dating for more than a year, announcing their engagement last month on Instagram.