Elizabeth Hurley joins boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus at Miley's Palm Springs wedding. Details on the $7,400 Gaurav Gupta gown, the guest list, and the ceremony at the Frank Sinatra estate.

Elizabeth Hurley, 61, made a striking appearance at her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus's daughter Miley Cyrus's wedding in Palm Springs on Saturday. The British-born actress, who recently sparked engagement rumors with the Achy Breaky Heart singer, arrived to support the couple during their intimate outdoor ceremony. She was accompanied by her 24-year-old son, Damian, whom she welcomed with late ex-partner Steve Bing. The event marked a significant public appearance for the couple following recent speculation about their relationship status.

Hurley's High-Fashion Gaurav Gupta Ensemble

Adhering to an apparent all-black dress code, Hurley dazzled in a $7,400 Gaurav Gupta gown that dominated the fashion conversation of the evening. The off-the-shoulder design featured a semi-sheer corset bodice and a dramatic thigh-high slit on the right side. She completed the look with open-toed black heels and let her long locks flow in elegant waves past her shoulders, parted down the middle. Her son Damian also followed the color scheme, wearing black leather pants and a suit jacket with embroidered details.

Also read Miley Cyrus Maxx Morando Wedding Date 11.20.26 Revealed in Menu

Wedding Ceremony At Former Sinatra Estate

Miley Cyrus, 28, exchanged vows with her fiancé, rocker Maxx Morando, at a historic venue in the Coachella Valley. The outdoor ceremony was held at an estate formerly owned by legendary singer Frank Sinatra, adding a layer of Hollywood history to the celebration. Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, who has a professional history with Miley, officiated the union. The bride wore a long-sleeved white satin gown with a scooped back and a short train, paired with closed-toed white pumps and dangly earrings.

Family Dynamics And Blended Parenting

The wedding highlighted the complex dynamics of the Cyrus blended family. Elizabeth Hurley joined Billy Ray Cyrus for sweet family photos with the newlyweds, standing in front of a plain backdrop alongside Miley's sister, Noah. Billy Ray, 65, wore a black velvet suit jacket with black pants, while Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, appeared in a fitted black dress. Tish was accompanied by her husband, Dominic Purcell, who wore a classic black suit. The group posed together, capturing a moment of unity amidst the emotional proceedings.

Advertisement

Emotional Vows And Guest Reactions

During the exchange of vows, the atmosphere was deeply emotional, with Miley seen dabbing her eyes at one point. The groom, Maxx Morando, dressed in a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black tie. The couple stood before their close friends and loved ones, sharing intimate moments that underscored the significance of the day. Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Cyrus for comment, but had not received a response at the time of reporting.

Hurley Discusses Empty Nester Status

This public appearance follows Hurley's recent comments on the Off Air with Jane & Fi podcast, where she discussed her life as an empty nester. She described how she and Billy Ray are managing their relationship now that their children are independent. Hurley noted that while there were previously many school runs and holidays to juggle, the current phase involves more freedom. She stated, 'It works very well, I think,' regarding their dynamic, emphasizing that Damian is the youngest of all their children combined.