Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins Shine at A Murder Between Friends Premiere, Share Ageless Beauty Secrets

At the Curzon Mayfair red carpet, Elizabeth Hurley and 93‑year‑old Joan Collins turned heads in striking gowns while supporting the new murder‑mystery satire. Collins disclosed her health philosophy, emphasizing genetics, simple habits, and preventive care.

Veteran screen icons Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins turned the Curzon Mayfair premiere of the murder‑mystery satire A Murder Between Friends into a masterclass in glamour for the next generation of entertainers.

The two legends, both seasoned on red carpets, arrived together, striking poses that underscored their timeless style. Hurley, 60, dazzled in a form‑fitting scarlet gown with a daring neckline that highlighted her signature figure, while Collins, 93, chose an elegant black silhouette embroidered with intricate gold sequins that accentuated her remarkably youthful appearance. The pair's chemistry was evident as they moved among guests, offering smiles and perfectly timed photo‑ops that photographers eagerly documented.

The event also highlighted the family support surrounding the stars. Hurley attended with her 24‑year‑old son Damian, who stood proudly beside his mother throughout the evening, while Collins was accompanied by her husband of 24 years, Percy Gibson. Other notable attendees included EastEnders alum Toby Alexander‑Smith, who arrived in a tailored suit to celebrate his role alongside Collins, pop‑culture figure Matt Goss with partner Chantal Brown, and socialite Tamara Beckwith, who opted for a sleek all‑black ensemble.

The mingling of established names with rising talent created a dynamic atmosphere that underscored the film's theme of intergenerational intrigue. Beyond the fashion statements, Collins used the occasion to discuss the secrets behind her ageless look, drawing on a recent interview with The Telegraph. She attributed her longevity to a combination of strong genetics, a disciplined lifestyle, and a childhood free from substance abuse.

Collins explained that her parents emphasized nutrition, providing supplements long before they became fashionable, and that she maintains a simple regimen: adequate sleep, regular exercise, and avoidance of junk food. She emphasized mental well‑being, noting that she has never needed to address mental‑health concerns thanks to a supportive upbringing and a focus on family, friends, and personal fulfillment.

While she acknowledges the importance of preventive health measures-consulting doctors at the first sign of a problem-she also warns that falls after age 60 can trigger a cascade of physical decline, reinforcing her belief that proactive care is essential for sustained vitality. The premiere therefore served not only as a showcase for the new film but also as a platform for the seasoned actresses to share wisdom on aging gracefully, health maintenance, and the enduring power of self‑care





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Elizabeth Hurley Joan Collins A Murder Between Friends Premiere Red Carpet Fashion Age‑Defying Health Tips

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