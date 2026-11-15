Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Make Red Carpet Debut in Rome

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the Orizzonti Rosso Exhibition in Rome, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made their highly anticipated red carpet debut as a couple at the "Orizzonti | Rosso" Exhibition Opening Dinner. The event took place at the historic Palazzo Barberini in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, May 24. The country music star and the British actress turned heads with their distinct and bold fashion choices during their first public appearance together.

Exclusive Fashion Details and Style

Hurley, aged 59 at the time of the Rome event, stunned in a Monique Lhuillier embroidered tulle gown. The design featured a high neck and long sleeves crafted from sheer fabric adorned with red floral embellishments. Underneath the delicate dress, she wore a red one-piece for modesty. She completed her look with loose waves in her hair, a silver clutch, and matching silver earrings. Billy Ray Cyrus, aged 63, complemented the look with a black velvet jacket featuring a plunging neckline. He accessorized with silver rings, two cross necklaces, and a pair of sunglasses.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in Scarlet Gown

Previous Appearances and Family Dynamics

While the Rome dinner marked their official debut as a couple, the pair had previously been photographed together at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, November 14. They held hands for photographs, commanding attention with their bold styles at that earlier event. During the November gala, Hurley wore a similar Monique Lhuillier gown with sheer fabric and red floral details. Cyrus wore a black velvet jacket with a plunging neckline, accessorized with silver rings and cross necklaces. Their son, Damian Hurley, also smiled for photographs with the pair on that red carpet. Damian, aged 24, wore a cream velvet jacket with an open shirt that revealed a cross necklace on his chest.

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Discussion on Blended Family Life

On an October episode of the "Off Air with Jane & Fi" podcast, Hurley discussed how well the pair's blended family structure works. She shared that when she dated a previous boyfriend named Shane, who sadly is no longer with them, he had three children. Those children were all roughly the same age as Damian or a few years older. Hurley recalled the busy routine of school runs and holidays during that period. She noted that the current dynamic is different because she and Billy Ray are now empty nesters. All their previous children are independent, leaving Damian as the youngest of the group.

Hurley Reflects on Empty Nester Life

Hurley opened up about the transition from active parenting to empty nester status. She stated that the current lifestyle is more grown up and easier than her previous years. However, she admitted to sometimes missing being a hands-on mother. She explicitly said she does not miss the daily school runs or running around the house screaming because she cannot find a tennis racket. She acknowledged that she does not mind missing those chaotic moments. But she also recognized that she does miss being so hands-on with her children. She described the adjustment to this new phase of life as a significant change that she is still making.