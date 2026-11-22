Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus joined family photos at Miley Cyrus's wedding to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs. The actress wore a $7,400 Gaurav Gupta gown.

Elizabeth Hurley attended the wedding of Billy Ray Cyrus's daughter, Miley Cyrus, in Palm Springs on Saturday. The sixty-one-year-old actress joined the family for the intimate outdoor ceremony, posing for photos alongside her boyfriend and his daughter. The event marked a significant moment for the couple, who have recently generated engagement rumors since appearing together in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Elizabeth Hurley Wears $7400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

Hurley adhered to an apparent all-black dress code by wearing a $7,400 Gaurav Gupta gown. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a semi-sheer corset bodice and a thigh-high slit on the right side. She completed the look with black open-toed heels and let her long hair fall in elegant waves past her shoulders.

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The actress was accompanied by her son, Damian Hurley, who is twenty-four years old. Damian, whom Elizabeth Hurley welcomed with late partner Steve Bing, wore black leather pants and a black suit jacket with embroidered details. He and his mother were seen laughing together and mingling with other guests during the reception.

Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando at Frank Sinatra Estate

Miley Cyrus married rocker Maxx Morando, who is twenty-eight years old, at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra. Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips officiated the ceremony, which brought together close friends and family members. The bride wore a long-sleeved white satin gown that swept down her back into a short train.

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Miley Cyrus kept her hair in a chic updo and wore closed-toed white pumps with dangle earrings. She did not wear a veil for the occasion. Maxx Morando dressed in a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black tie. The couple exchanged vows in front of their guests, and Miley Cyrus was seen wiping away tears during an emotional moment.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Attend the Ceremony

Tish Cyrus, Miley's mother, attended the wedding alongside her husband, Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus wore a fitted black dress with her hair flowing in light waves past her shoulders. Dominic Purcell wore a black suit to match the formal attire of the other guests. The presence of the entire family underscored the personal nature of the event.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Discuss Blended Family

The wedding took place shortly after Elizabeth Hurley discussed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus on the Off Air with Jane & Fi podcast. She described their dynamic as working very well now that they are empty nesters. Billy Ray Cyrus, who is sixty-five years old, has six children from previous relationships, including Miley.

Hurley noted that they had previously juggled school runs and holidays while raising their children. She stated that all their children are now independent, with Damian being the youngest. Billy Ray Cyrus also dressed for the occasion in black pants and a black velvet suit jacket. The family group, including Miley's sister Noah, posed for photos in front of a plain backdrop.

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Impact on Entertainment Industry and Future Plans

The attendance of high-profile figures like Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus at the wedding drew significant media attention. Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Cyrus for comment but had not received a response at the time of reporting. The event highlighted the ongoing public interest in the Cyrus family dynamics and their evolving relationships.

As the couple begins their married life, fans and media continue to follow their public appearances. The wedding served as a milestone for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, marking a new chapter in their lives. The presence of Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus emphasized the unity of the blended family during this special occasion.