Elizabeth Holmes Speaks Out From Prison: Theranos Founder Reflects on Conviction and Life Behind Bars

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, sat down for her first interview since entering prison. In a candid conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, Holmes addresses her conviction, prison life, and the legacy of Theranos.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given her first interview from behind bars. More than 20 months since reporting to prison, her days are far different than the Silicon Valley boardroom and investor meetings she once knew, a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine reveals. Her new routine includes waking up a little after 5 a.m. and having fruit for breakfast before exercising for 40 minutes, according to the magazine.

'I truly did not think I would ever be convicted or found guilty,' she told PEOPLE. 'I refused to plead guilty to crimes I did not commit. Theranos failed. But failure is not fraud.' An inmate handbook for the federal minimum-security women's prison in Bryan, Texas, where she is incarcerated, says all medically cleared inmates are required to have a regular job for at least 90 days. Holmes has several jobs in the prison, including one as a reentry clerk, for which she makes 31 cents an hour helping prisoners expected to be released soon, PEOPLE reported. She's also a law clerk and teaches French classes, the magazine said. Holmes was vegan for years before entering prison and says she mostly sticks to that today, although PEOPLE reports she started eating salmon and tuna after she became anemic her first year behind bars. Holmes told the magazine she spends some time reading; she recently finished the 'Harry Potter' series and Rick Rubin's 'The Creative Act: A Way of Being,' among other titles. She also tends to talk to her family twice a day by phone. Holmes shares a young son and daughter with her partner, Billy Evans. In January 2022, Holmes was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on investors and three counts of committing fraud on individual investors in connection with her blood-testing startup, Theranos. She was acquitted of all four fraud and conspiracy counts related to patients, and the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on the three remaining counts of fraud on individual investors. Holmes had said Theranos would revolutionize healthcare by testing for hundreds of diseases using only a few drops of blood. At its peak, Theranos was valued at $9 billion and Holmes at one point became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, with a net worth of $4.5 billion. The company's public downfall began in 2015, when then-Wall Street Journal journalist John Carreyrou reported Theranos was using third-party blood-testing machines because its own couldn't provide accurate results. Federal agencies began investigating Theranos, the SEC brought charges against Holmes and the company in 2018, and the company shut down that year. In May 2023, Holmes reported to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles from Houston, where she grew up, to begin serving her sentence. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison, though her sentence has since been shortened. Her expected release date is now April 3, 2032, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. Holmes has therapy for PTSD once a week and counsels other prisoners who are rape survivors, PEOPLE reported. She testified during her trial that she was raped while a college student at Stanford University and that Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, Theranos' former president and COO who once dated Holmes, emotionally and sexually abused her. Balwani has denied the allegations. In his trial, separate from Holmes', Balwani was convicted on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison and three years of probation. In addition to their prison sentences, Holmes and Balwani were ordered to pay $452 million in restitution





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Prison Interview Fraud Conviction Silicon Valley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Opens Up About Parenthood in PrisonDisgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, serving an 11.25-year prison sentence for fraud, discusses her experience of becoming a mother while facing criminal charges. In her first prison interview, Holmes insists that her pregnancies were not a tactic to avoid jail time and expresses the pain of being separated from her children.

Read more »

Elizabeth Holmes Claims to be Writing Patents from Prison, Hints at 'Theranos 2.0'Elizabeth Holmes, convicted fraudster for her role in the Theranos scandal, is serving her sentence while continuing to work on health-care technology. She claims to be writing patents from prison and hints at future plans for a company similar to Theranos. Holmes also describes her prison experience, focusing on her daily routine and commitment to her research.

Read more »

Charlie Javice jury can't hear what she thought of Elizabeth HolmesBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

Elizabeth Holmes, Speaking in Prison Interview, Says She Wants to Continue a Health Care Technology Career'I refused to plead guilty to crimes I did not commit. Theranos failed. But failure is not fraud,' she said in a new interview, her first from prison.

Read more »

Elizabeth Holmes Breaks Silence From Prison: 'Failure is Not Fraud'In her first interview from prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes discusses the emotional toll of incarceration, her innocence claims, and her future plans.

Read more »

Elizabeth Holmes' PR Saga Continues: Is Fame Truly Addictive?Elizabeth Holmes, convicted for defrauding investors at Theranos, is attempting to rehabilitate her image through a series of media appearances. The author examines her recent People magazine interview, questioning the effectiveness of her chosen PR strategies and pondering the nature of fame's allure.

Read more »