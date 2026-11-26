Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes' partner and father of their two children, wrote an emotional love letter to his incarcerated better half.

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Holmes is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for four wire fraud-related convictions tied to her high-tech health company, Theranos.

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“Today is our fourth Thanksgiving with Liz in prison,” Evans wrote. “Despite everything, I have so much to be thankful for. Our two beautiful kids, a love that’s only grown stronger through all of this. The incredible kindness of people who have stood beside us.