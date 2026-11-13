Elizabeth Holmes’ MAGA Partner Reacts to ‘Villain’ Portrayal

Billy Evans fully acknowledges that the movie makes him look “crazy.”

emerged as the looming antagonist in the imprisoned Theranos founder’s story in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s highly acclaimed A24 doc. Fielder and Oppenheim spent several weeks in the home of Evans, 33, and Holmes, 42, chronicling the days before she began her 11-year prison sentence.

While audiences might have expected the film to focus on Holmes’s spectacular rise and fall, it instead homed in on a more sinister aspect of her life: her relationship with Evans. It was revealed that Evans obtained power of attorney over Holmes, giving him control over her X account, which has become a cesspool of“I would have preferred for that not to be the case, but it’s entertainment,” Evans told journalist Matt Gutman.

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“I didn’t get to control the edit. ”“My goal was to have people see Elizabeth,” he insisted.

“And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is. ”the project, saying he “started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him, and it was uncomfortable for us and A24. ”“We sort of had to stop,” Fielder added of Evans’s forced involvement.

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“Communication broke down basically, and we’ve been in that state for a little bit. So it’s been challenging in that way. ”But the MAGA businessman seemed to be surprisingly positive about the documentary during his conversation with CBS. The interview will be released in full this Sunday.agreeing to the documentary “at all.

” In another, he said agreeing to it was “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s