A24's secret documentary about Elizabeth Holmes has become a global box office phenomenon, earning over $100 million worldwide on a seven million dollar budget. The film stands as the second highest grossing non-music documentary domestically and has significantly boosted the studio's annual performance.

A24 has achieved a remarkable financial milestone with its clandestinely produced documentary regarding Elizabeth Holmes, surpassing $100 million in global box office receipts against a modest production budget of approximately seven million dollars.

This achievement marks a significant outlier in the documentary genre, which rarely sees such massive commercial returns. The film, titled You Can See Everything, has secured its position as the second-highest-grossing non-music documentary in domestic box office history, trailing only Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11, which earned one hundred nineteen million dollars domestically.

Also read ‘You Can See Everything’ Becomes Rare Documentary to Surpass $100 Million Globally

Box Office Success For Documentary

While the vast majority of the revenue originates from domestic audiences, with earnings reaching ninety-three point four million dollars, the international contribution stands at eight point five million dollars. The documentary opened in mid-October with a impressive fifteen point six million dollars, establishing one of the largest opening weekends ever recorded for a documentary feature. The secrecy surrounding the project's development allowed the studio to avoid premature scrutiny, and the subsequent buzz has fueled sustained audience interest.

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Co-directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim spent three years producing and filming the project, which explores the life of Holmes, the former founder of health technology company Theranos, in the period immediately preceding her eleven-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. The narrative delves into her personal life as she mothers her children and plans a potential successor venture known as Theranos 2.0 with her partner.

Amanda Seyfried Reappears In Film

A surreal and unexpected twist occurs halfway through the runtime when actress Amanda Seyfried, who previously portrayed Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout, reappears to enact scenes while Holmes is incarcerated behind bars.