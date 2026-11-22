A24's three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes nears $100 million domestically and begins international rollout alongside a PVOD release as Oscar season approaches.

A24's groundbreaking documentary examining the final month of Elizabeth Holmes before her imprisonment has officially surpassed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. The film, which maintains an impressive cumulative total of over $90 million in its current run, is projected to cross the hundred-million threshold within the coming days. This financial achievement positions the project as one of the most surprising and successful releases of 2026. The documentary demonstrates unprecedented audience demand for a non-fiction feature that lacks traditional star-driven casting or conventional thriller mechanics. Industry observers note that the sheer volume of domestic ticket sales transforms the release into a major cultural event driven by sustained public interest in the former Theranos founder. Financial analysts suggest this performance solidifies the picture's status as an outlier in modern cinema distribution. The milestone arrives just as the movie prepares to transition from its initial theatrical window to broader global distribution channels. This dual strategy aims to maximize revenue streams while maintaining the film's momentum during a competitive period for prestige content.

The documentary is scheduled to begin its international rollout in the very near future, marking a significant new chapter in its commercial journey. Concurrently, the film will reportedly become available in the Premium Video on Demand market, allowing consumers to rent or purchase digital copies from the comfort of their homes. The PVOD release is expected to occur around November 24, aligning with the height of the Academy Awards season. This timing potentially increases visibility among Oscar voters and industry critics who are actively monitoring potential nominations. A24 is reportedly campaigning for a Best Picture nomination, leveraging the film's critical acclaim and massive box office numbers. The strategic release window coincides with peak industry attention, ensuring the documentary remains a focal point for awards season discussions. This approach highlights the studio's consistent ability to market unconventional narratives to wide audiences. The move also caters to a broader consumer base that may have missed the theatrical run due to declining theater availability.

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The domestic theater count has seen a significant decline, currently standing at 1,845 locations nationwide compared to a peak of 3,243 screenings. The film is now entering its sixth week of release, where it will play in approximately 1,252 theaters across the country. This reduction in screen availability is a common pattern for documentaries that rely heavily on critical word-of-mouth rather than franchise recognition. Despite the shrinking footprint, the average gross per theater remains remarkably high, indicating strong audience retention. The rapid decline in theater count contrasts sharply with the film's cumulative earnings, underscoring the intensity of its initial release. This trend highlights the efficiency of the distribution model, which prioritizes high-yield markets early on. The transition to PVOD allows the film to reach audiences who prefer home viewing over theatrical experiences. This shift ensures continued revenue generation while respecting the constraints of physical screen availability.

The film benefits from the unique directorial expertise of Nathan Fielder, who brings his surreal and meticulous approach to the subject matter. Fielder shares directing duties with Lance Oppenheim, creating a compelling dynamic that defies traditional documentary categorization. Fielder is best known for his work on Comedy Central's Nathan for You and HBO's The Rehearsal, both of which have cultivated dedicated cult followings. His involvement adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, appealing to both true crime enthusiasts and art-house cinema audiences. Oppenheim has also achieved critical acclaim this year with the psychological drama Primetime, which grossed nearly $50 million domestically. The combination of these distinct directorial styles results in a product that is both absorbing and haunting. Critics have praised the film for its inscrutable exploration of Holmes' psyche, describing it as an Rorschach test of character. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus highlights Fielder's ironclad commitment to the narrative structure as a key strength. This critical reception has played a crucial role in sustaining audience interest throughout the film's theatrical run.

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The documentary examines the events leading up to Holmes' incarceration, providing a granular perspective on her rise and subsequent fall from grace. Her story was previously dramatized in the award-winning Hulu limited series The Dropout, which established widespread public familiarity with the Theranos saga. By focusing on the specific month before her imprisonment, the film offers a detailed look at the corporate and legal pressures she faced. This approach complements previous fictionalized accounts by providing a non-fictional counterpoint to the public narrative. The film's success challenges industry assumptions about the commercial viability of documentaries. It proves that compelling storytelling and high-profile subjects can drive significant box office returns without the need for genre conventions. The project serves as a testament to the enduring fascination with corporate fraud and its perpetrators. Audience reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers citing the film's depth and nuance as standout features. This sustained engagement has been key to maintaining momentum as the film transitions to digital platforms.

The international expansion of the documentary will allow it to reach new markets and audiences beyond the United States. This global rollout is essential for maximizing the film's total box office potential and cultural impact. The PVOD market will further extend its reach, allowing international consumers to access the film without waiting for local theatrical releases. This simultaneous global strategy reflects modern distribution trends that prioritize accessibility and convenience. The film's success has also sparked discussions about the future of documentary filmmaking and distribution. Industry experts point to the project as a model for how independent studios can achieve mainstream success. The combination of critical acclaim, box office performance, and strategic release planning has created a blueprint for future projects. A24's ability to market unconventional narratives continues to set it apart from larger studio competitors. The documentary's journey from a secret premiere at the Telluride Film Festival to a box office phenomenon highlights the power of organic buzz. This success story will likely influence industry strategies for years to come, emphasizing the value of innovative storytelling and strategic marketing.