A24's documentary about Elizabeth Holmes has surpassed $100 million at the global box office, proving the enduring public fascination with the Theranos fraud scandal and its central figure.

The documentary examining the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has officially surpassed the $100 million mark at the global box office. A24's production, titled You Can See Everything, has generated significant financial returns following its theatrical launch on October 16, 2026. This milestone highlights the intense public interest in the story of Holmes, who became globally infamous due to the massive corporate fraud scandal involving her biotech company.

Box Office Performance and Financial Success

The documentary has recorded total earnings of $102.4 million worldwide according to the latest data. Domestic theaters in the United States contributed the majority of this revenue, generating $93.4 million. International markets have added another $9 million to the total gross. These figures represent a highly unusual success for the documentary genre, which typically operates on much smaller scales compared to major narrative features or blockbuster franchises.

Also read ‘You Can See Everything’ Becomes Rare Documentary to Surpass $100 Million Globally

Production costs for the film were kept remarkably low at $7 million by A24. The studio produced the project in secrecy before its release. The resulting return on investment is substantial, demonstrating that deep-dive examinations of recent corporate scandals can attract massive audience turnout. The film has sustained this financial momentum since its initial theatrical debut in late 2026.

Critical Reception and Creative Team

You Can See Everything has received overwhelmingly positive responses from both critics and audiences. The film currently holds a 97 percent score on the Tomatometer aggregator. Audience scores are equally strong, sitting at 95 percent. These metrics suggest that viewers are finding the narrative compelling and well-executed despite the controversial nature of its subject matter.

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The documentary was directed by Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. Fielder is known for his unique approach to documentary filmmaking and surreal comedy. Oppenheim has previously worked on character-driven projects that explore complex human behaviors. Together, they have crafted a narrative that dissects the psychological and operational aspects of Holmes's rise to prominence.

Global Release Schedule and Future Markets

Although the $100 million threshold has been crossed, the theatrical rollout is not yet complete. The film is currently opening in several additional international markets. These include Turkey, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Greece. These regions will help expand the film's global reach and potentially increase its final box office total.

Further international releases are scheduled for late November and early December. Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina will see the documentary arrive on November 25 and 26. Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong will follow shortly after on December 3 and 4. Spain and France are set to receive the film later in December. Japan is scheduled for a release on March 12.

Industry Impact and Award Contenders

The documentary has established itself as one of the most successful theatrical documentaries in recent years. It faces a significant challenge in breaking the all-time record, which is currently held by Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11. That film earned $222 million globally. Surpassing that figure would require continued strong performance in the upcoming international markets.

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The film's critical acclaim and commercial success position it as a major contender for upcoming industry awards. Its international performance in the coming months could solidify its standing in the Oscars race. The combination of high audience engagement and critical praise makes it a standout entry in the documentary category for its release year.