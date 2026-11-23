The documentary about the disgraced ex-CEO’s final days of freedom is captivating audiences.

has surpassed the $100 million mark at the global box office. The film focuses on the former Theranos CEO after her deception was exposed but before she began her prison sentence—originally 11 years and three months, later reduced to just over 10 years.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors after Theranos falsely claimed its technology could perform a wide range of blood tests using just a few drops of blood. The company collapsed amid revelations that its technology did not work as promised.reports that the film earned $93.4 million domestically and another $9 million overseas, bringing its global box office total to $102.4 million — a rareity for a documentary. Comparatively,domestically and nearly another $187,000 internationally during its four-week theatrical run.

Also read Billy Evans Defends Decision to Film Intimate Documentary Before Elizabeth Holmes' Prison Sentence

Despite this, Amazon launched a new two-part docuseries, Melania, The Series, on Prime Video, which had its premiere on Friday. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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