Elizabeth Holmes and Ghislaine Maxwell will spend another Thanksgiving behind bars this week, enjoying a feast prison bosses have set up for inmates

The pair are set to spend another holiday together on Thursday at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas -Credit:Bloomberg via Getty ImagesElizabeth Holmes and Ghislaine Maxwell will spend another Thanksgiving behind bars this week, enjoying a feast prison bosses have set up for inmates.

The pair are set to spend another holiday together on Thursday at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, a minimum-security . While they will not sit around a table with their loved ones, prison bosses have lined up a feast for them and the rest of the inmates for Turkey day.will be the main dish served to inmates on Thursday, paired with several traditional side dishes.. For dessert, the women in the prison will be offered chocolate pecan pie.

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JD Vance proposed Tucker Carlson interview with Ghislaine Maxwell in push to release Epstein filesDemocrats wish Trump a happy 'National Best Friend Day' with a brutal reminder of his Epstein ties The minimum-security prison has earned the moniker “Club Fed” for its comfortable living conditions and ample recreational activities. Interestingly, Maxwell has previously raved about the quality of the food and the cleanliness at the facility.