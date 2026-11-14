Elizabeth Football Beats Alamosa 26-7 to Reach Class 2A Semifinal

Elizabeth football defeated Alamosa 26-7 in the Class 2A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, and will face Delta in the semifinal round.

Elizabeth High School football advanced to the Class 2A semifinal after a 26-7 quarterfinal win over Alamosa High School on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Elizabeth High School Stadium in Elizabeth, Colo. The victory moves the Cardinals two wins away from the state championship they missed in the 2025 title game, which ended in a blanking at the ThunderBowl in Pueblo.

The win sets up a semifinal showdown with Delta. On the other side of the bracket, Wellington and Cardinals league rival The Classical Academy are scheduled to meet. Elizabeth head coach Michael 'Buzz' Zoesch has guided the program through a run of extended playoff contention that has put the school back in the state picture.

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How the Cardinals Turned a Title Game Loss Into Motivation

Elizabeth football used the 2025 state championship loss as its main source of motivation for the 2026 season. When the Cardinals' lifting sessions began, players walked into the weight room and found a taped-up piece of paper displaying that final score.

Senior quarterback Joaquin Aviles said the team's guiding phrase was '13 weeks' to achieve its goal. Aviles credited the sign, the coaching staff, and a large group of returning varsity players for pushing the Cardinals toward the playoff run that now has them in the semifinal.

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Elizabeth's defense also stood out in the quarterfinal. Senior defensive lineman Benson Inga (78) was pictured tackling Alamosa High School running back Jordan Gamez (25) for a loss during the game.

Elizabeth's Long Road Back to State Success

Elizabeth's most recent football state title came in 2010, when the Cardinals went 14-0 in Class 3A and won by an average of 37.8 points. That season remains the school's only boys team state championship.

Chris Cline, who coached Elizabeth before Zoesch and later served as the school's athletic director, said the 2010 defense was built on a switch from a 4-3 to a 3-5 scheme in 2009. Cline said that change produced 48 takeaways over 14 games in 2010.

Zoesch was the defensive coordinator for that 2010 team. Cline said Zoesch's preparation put players in strong positions to succeed, and that work helped shape the defense that won the crown.

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Zoesch's Rise and Program Rebuilding Efforts

Michael 'Buzz' Zoesch rose through the Elizabeth coaching ranks after graduating from Elizabeth in 2000. He played safety at Western Colorado and began as a volunteer freshman assistant under Cline before being promoted to paid freshman assistant, then JV assistant, and then varsity defensive coordinator in 2008.

Zoesch took over as head coach in 2015 after Cline. He said the first two or three years were a learning curve, but the program grew once the staff settled on its core identity, which centered on a physical presence in the trenches.

Zoesch has led Elizabeth to nine consecutive winning seasons since the program dealt with declining enrollment and a move from 3A down to 2A, not counting the condensed 2020 COVID schedule. He also pointed to youth and middle school programs as part of the pipeline that shaped players before they reached high school.

After every home victory, the Cardinals stair-step past family and friends in the stands and ring the 'Victory Bell,' which is bolted to a rock on the concourse. Elizabeth High School players rang the bell after the 26-7 win over Alamosa in the quarterfinal.