Elizabeth Emanuel Sues Las Vegas Exhibition Over Princess Diana Dress Replica

Elizabeth Emanuel launches legal action against a Las Vegas exhibition for unauthorized use of Princess Diana's wedding dress replica, citing artistic disrespect.

Elizabeth Emanuel has initiated legal proceedings against the organizers of Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition in Las Vegas. The lawsuit challenges the attraction's use of a life-size replica of the late Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown. Emanuel argues that the exhibit violates her artistic rights and disrespects the historical significance of her design work.

The Core Legal Dispute Details

Elizabeth Emanuel claims the Las Vegas attraction disrespects the artistic integrity and historical significance of her creation by inviting visitors to tread across a glass walkway above the dress. She has begun legal action against five companies behind the exhibition, accusing them of copying her designs without permission. The designer asserts that the organizers produced an inferior imitation of her creation which risks damaging her reputation.

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Court papers filed in Nevada reveal that organizers first approached the designers in 2019 and began negotiations the following year. They asked the couple to confirm their ownership of the rights to the dress, which Elizabeth did in writing in 2020. No agreement was reached during these initial talks, leading the organizers to seek alternative arrangements for the exhibit.

Stakeholder Positions and David Emanuel Role

In a further twist, Elizabeth claims the organizers went behind her back to approach her ex-husband, David Emanuel, after initial negotiations with her broke down. David designed Diana's wedding gown alongside Elizabeth, but she alleges he had no authority to approve a replica. The former couple created the ivory silk taffeta dress with its enormous train, puffed sleeves and intricate lace for the royal wedding at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981.

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The lawsuit states that the organizers eventually commissioned Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave to make a life-size replica entirely from paper. The copy is so convincing that visitors standing just a few feet away can mistake it for the genuine dress, according to the complaint. Elizabeth Emanuel maintains that David Emanuel lacked the legal standing to grant these permissions independently of her.

Real-World Impact and Other Alleged Violations

Elizabeth is also suing over alleged unauthorized copies of other outfits she created for the princess. Among them is the daring black dress Diana wore for her first public appearance following her engagement to Charles, and the gold-and-white gown she wore to the Royal Opera House in 1986. Replicas of the royal bridesmaids' dresses and a pale-blue sequinned gown are also included in the complaint.

The designer claims the exhibition repeatedly uses her name without permission, potentially leading visitors to believe she has approved its contents. She alleges the dispute has caused her emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation and damage to her reputation. The five defendants have yet to respond to the allegations.

Legal Remedies and Next Steps

Elizabeth Emanuel is seeking damages and an injunction which could force the organizers to remove the disputed exhibits from the Las Vegas venue. The legal action aims to halt the public display of the replicas and address the perceived misappropriation of her intellectual property. The outcome of this case may set a precedent for how estate and designer rights are handled for royal memorabilia exhibits.