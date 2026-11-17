Elizabeth Debicki weighs in on her 'Tenet' co-star Robert Pattinson becoming the next James Bond.

“I’m so happy for Rob,” said Debicki at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. ” When asked why Pattinson will make the perfect Bond, she responded: “He is an enigma himself.

He’s beautiful, and he’s funny, and he’s smart… I think he’s perfect. I’m so thrilled. ” Digital Creator Camilla Araujo Sets 'Plot Twist' Podcast Launch in New Expansion Into Long-Form Entertainment Amazon CEO Says Prime Video Is Profitable and Generates 'Tens of Billions of Dollars' Annually; Content Spending Grew 7% in Q3 to $5.9 Billion Debicki also added that “he’s evolved so much as an actor. He’s made really interesting choices.

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He’s really smart. ” Debicki and Pattinson co-starred in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action film “Tenet” alongside John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

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” Amy Pascal, who has produced the “Spider-Man” franchise and several 007 films, and David Heyman, behind the “Harry Potter” series, are producing the new Bond film, with Tanya Lapointe executive producing. Steven Knight is writing the screenplay.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” Villeneuve said. “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new.

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