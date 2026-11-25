Elizabeth Debicki promoted the new Cliff Booth film in London on November 24, 2026. She debuted a tiger print outfit ahead of the special screening event.

Elizabeth Debicki was photographed exiting London's Claridges Hotel on Monday, November 24, 2026, ahead of a question-and-answer session for the upcoming movie 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth'. The actress wore a fashionable semi-casual ensemble that combined a tiger print cardigan with a matching mini-skirt, creating a cohesive and stylish look for the promotional event in the UK capital.

Outfit Details and Fashion Choices

Debicki's outfit presented a visual illusion at first glance, appearing as a single form-fitted dress due to the seamless connection between the top and bottom pieces. The contoured cardigan blended perfectly into her skirt, which hugged her waist and tapered down into a pencil midi-skirt that fell just below her knees. Both garments featured subtly frayed edges, adding a playful touch to the design.

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The materials used for the ensemble included a slightly fuzzy knitted jacquard fabric, allowing Debicki to look cozy for the autumn weather while maintaining a sleek appearance. She paired the animal print pieces with a black camisole underneath the cardigan and black pumps. A teardrop-shaped diamond drop necklace served as the primary accessory for the look, complementing the high-glamour aesthetic of the promotional tour.

Upcoming Film Details and Cast

The upcoming dramedy 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' is directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt reprises his role as the titular character, Cliff Booth, a stunt double with a troubled past, originally introduced in Tarantino's 2019 film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Elizabeth Debicki costars in the project, playing the role of Karen Crosby, who serves as a talent agent and the main love interest in the story.

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Recent promotional activities for the film have included other notable appearances by the cast. Peter Weller, Ren Klyce, David Fincher, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kirk Baxter were all present at the London special screening of the movie. This event served as a key moment in the marketing campaign, bringing together the creative team and star talent to discuss the new production with the press and fans.

Release Dates and Streaming Plans

The film has already begun its theatrical run, with a release in select theaters on Saturday, November 23, 2026. This date coincided with the European premiere held at the BFI IMAX Waterloo, where Debicki wore a robin's egg blue sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and criss-cross cutouts for a more formal red carpet appearance.

Following the limited theatrical release, 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' is scheduled to become available for streaming on Netflix on Thursday, December 23, 2026. This staggered release strategy allows the production to build audience interest through exclusive cinema screenings before making the title widely accessible to global viewers on the major streaming platform.