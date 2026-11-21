Alexander McQueen was the designer behind a few of the actress' costumes.

” have put on a fashion show of their own with method dressing and designer pieces during the film’s press tour, it’s the original movie adaptations of Suzanne Collins’ young adult book series that fans still return to for the dystopian visual language and captivating costume design.

, played by Elizabeth Banks in the original film series, has such a vibrant, varied wardrobe that some of the finds seem otherworldly. And yet, a handful of her costumes originated on the Paris Fashion Week runway.

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A handful of Effie’s costumes from 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the second film in “The Hunger Games” series, hailed from the late designerAmong them, a flouncy purple minidress with frayed edges, an expansive collar and silver statement belt features during one scene. Banks wore the look, down to the coordinated shoes, that made its initial runway debut in March 2012 inaesthetic over the years.

Toward the end of his life, the house founder worked the topic to a dark conclusion: man’s abuse of his environment would lead ultimately to a reversal of the evolutionary process. In a bold statement of stewardship of the house, for fall Sarah Burton tackled the same theme and arrived at a very different place,” WWD’s review of the collection reads.

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In the same film, costume designer Trish Summerville pulled from McQueen’s spring 2011 ready-to-wear collection for a monarch butterfly sculpted minidress Elizabeth Banks wears during another scene with costars Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence, who star as Peeta Mellark and Katniss Everdeen, respectively. The dresses featured from both the fall 2012 and spring 2011 ready-to-wear collections were, of course, designed by former creative director Sarah Burton, who imbued many of her design codes for the British luxury label with healthy doses of femininity.

Those elements and the fanciful, whimsical touches throughout the designs chosen by Summerville to feature in “Catching Fire” served as a natural extension of Effie Trinket’s larger-than-life persona and subsequently the extravagance and consolidation of wealth from the fictional Capitol in Panem. With the first generation of “Hunger Games” cast making way for the prequel film series’ young stars, that same designer verve found its way into the promotional tour wardrobe for Elle Fanning.

Taking over for Elizabeth Banks in the latest installment, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Fanning turned to Sarah Burton, now the creative director of Givenchy, for her custom gown at the New York City premiere of the film. Fanning channeled Effie Trinket in a custom caged bustier dress embellished with antique makeup compacts and embroidered mirrors, with a tulle skirt, a matching hat by milliner Stephen Jones, a coordinated clutch and pointed pumps.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” follows “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” as the latest prequel in “The Hunger Games” film series. Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena, the film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. Mckenna Grace plays fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

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