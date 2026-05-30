Elizabeth Arden's Iconic Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Offer: Stock Up on Summer Beauty Essentials

Elizabeth Arden's limited-time offer lets you try out its bestselling products at 50% off when you purchase any full-price item. Discover the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a multi-purpose balm that soothes and nourishes your complexion, and other award-winning favourites like the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum and PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield.

Revamp your summer beauty routine with Elizabeth Arden 's unmissable buy-one-get-one-half-price offer. The iconic brand is giving you the chance to try out its award-winning favourites at 50% off when you purchase any full-price item.

The Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a cult favourite and multi-purpose balm, is just £15.50 when bought with a more expensive product. This limited-time offer ends on June 4 at 11:45pm, so hurry and bag your favourites like the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum and PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield. Mix and match skincare, makeup, and fragrance products to create your perfect summer beauty arsenal





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elizabeth Arden Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Ren PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydr

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Is Pretending to Be a Knicks Fan for One Reason and One Reason OnlyAmerica’s most prodigious fake sports fan arrives on cue.

Read more »

Perris skydiving accident leaves one dead, one in critical conditionFirst responders found the deceased skydiver in a field on the east side of the 215 Freeway. Another person was taken to a hospital.

Read more »

One dead, one critically injured in Walmart parking lot shooting, suspect in custodyWal-Mart in Seguin has closed “until further notice” after a shooting in the store’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.Po

Read more »

One student killed, one injured in incident on Southwest Texas College campusUVALDE, Texas - Southwest Texas College said an incident on its Uvalde campus earlier today left one student dead and another injured.In a statement posted to F

Read more »