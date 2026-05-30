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Elizabeth Arden's Iconic Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Offer: Stock Up on Summer Beauty Essentials

Beauty News

Elizabeth Arden's Iconic Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Offer: Stock Up on Summer Beauty Essentials
Elizabeth ArdenBuy-One-Get-One-Half-PriceEight Hour Cream Skin Protectant
📆5/30/2026 7:56 AM
📰DailyMail
23 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 30% · Publisher: 68%

Elizabeth Arden's limited-time offer lets you try out its bestselling products at 50% off when you purchase any full-price item. Discover the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a multi-purpose balm that soothes and nourishes your complexion, and other award-winning favourites like the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum and PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield.

Revamp your summer beauty routine with Elizabeth Arden 's unmissable buy-one-get-one-half-price offer. The iconic brand is giving you the chance to try out its award-winning favourites at 50% off when you purchase any full-price item.

The Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a cult favourite and multi-purpose balm, is just £15.50 when bought with a more expensive product. This limited-time offer ends on June 4 at 11:45pm, so hurry and bag your favourites like the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum and PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield. Mix and match skincare, makeup, and fragrance products to create your perfect summer beauty arsenal

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Elizabeth Arden Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Ren PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydr

 

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