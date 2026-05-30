Elizabeth Arden Launches Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Offer on Iconic Skincare and Beauty Products

Elizabeth Arden's limited-time promotion offers 50% off the lowest-priced item when purchasing any full-price product. The deal includes cult favourites like the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, serums, and SPF shields, providing an opportunity to access award-winning skincare at reduced prices until June 4.

Elizabeth Arden , a renowned beauty brand with a century-long legacy, has launched a compelling promotional offer that provides significant savings on its most celebrated products.

For a limited time, customers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-half-price deal on any full-price item, making it an ideal opportunity to explore the brand's iconic portfolio or stock up on beloved staples. The promotion, which runs until June 4 at 11:45pm, reduces the cost of the lowest-priced product in your selection by 50 percent, allowing for flexible mix-and-match shopping across skincare, makeup, and fragrance categories.

This initiative highlights Elizabeth Arden's commitment to delivering high-performance, results-driven products that have earned a loyal following and numerous industry awards over the decades. The centerpiece of this offer is the legendary Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a cult-favourite balm first formulated 96 years ago. Priced at £31 for the full-size product, it can be acquired for just £15.50 when paired with a more expensive full-price item under the current deal.

This multitasking formula is celebrated for its versatility, providing intense hydration and soothing relief for a myriad of skin concerns. It is clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier and maintain moisture for up to eight hours. Its applications extend beyond facial moisturization; it smooths cuticles, tames frizz, adds a natural glow to cheeks, and even aids in healing minor cuts and scrapes.

The balm's rich, apricot-hued consistency is packed with skin-loving ingredients like petrolatum, beta-hydroxy acid, and vitamin E, which work together to nourish and protect the skin rapidly. Its enduring popularity is evidenced by over 90 global awards and thousands of five-star reviews from beauty aficionados, makeup artists, and even royalty.

For those seeking targeted anti-aging solutions, the promotion includes other award-winning bestsellers such as the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum and the PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield. The serum, retailing at £53, and the SPF shield at £61, represent Elizabeth Arden's advanced, science-backed approach to skincare.

Additionally, the Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum, priced at £77 for 30 capsules, is lauded for its pure, potent formula that delivers smoother, firmer skin. The brand also offers the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin-Renewing Water Cream at £77, a gentle yet effective option suitable for first-time retinol users. This diverse range ensures that whether one is looking to address fine lines, boost radiance, or fortify the skin's barrier, there is a product to suit every need.

The buy-one-get-one-half-price event is a strategic invitation for both longtime devotees and new customers to experience Elizabeth Arden's timeless efficacy and luxurious formulations before the offer expires on June 4 at 11:45pm





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Elizabeth Arden Beauty Offer Buy One Get One Half Price Eight Hour Cream Skincare Promotion Discount Limited Time Offer Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules SPF Shield Beauty Deals

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Elizabeth Arden's Iconic Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Offer: Stock Up on Summer Beauty EssentialsElizabeth Arden's limited-time offer lets you try out its bestselling products at 50% off when you purchase any full-price item. Discover the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a multi-purpose balm that soothes and nourishes your complexion, and other award-winning favourites like the Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin-Renewing Serum and PREVAGE® City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield.

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