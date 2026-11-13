Eliza and Amelia Spencer Bring Sparkle to the Tusk Conservation Awards 2026

The cousins of Prince William wore designs by Oscar de la Renta at Wednesday night's event in London.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia SpencerThe twins sparkled from head to toe in their designer gowns, going with complementary metallics in shimmering silver and gold.

Lady Eliza wore the silver number byLady Eliza also toted a cube purse from the label, with even more sparkle to amplify the look. As for jewelry, she opted for dangling statement earrings fromOpting for a different color scheme for her attire, Lady Amelia Spencer Mallett wore a gold gown that also appears to be. Slightly fringed elements featured throughout the bead-encrusted gold gown, designed with a scoop neckline and thin straps.

Also read Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer Are Electric in Silver and Gold Gowns at a Gala With Prince William

The dress also looks very similar to the gold Oscar de la Renta dress that Selena Gomez reportedly wore tojewelry pieces and a set of Roger Vivier pumps. Both sisters styled their hair slicked back, with lined eyes and glossy lips. Coordinated looks are a regular feature of the Spencer sisters’ public appearances.

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Back in September, however, each sister did her own take on equestrian chic during a celebration forThe 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards honored the conservationists working on the front lines to defend and protect Africa’s wildlife. Honorees at the event included Dr. Colleen Begg of Mozambique, Raabia Hawa of Kenya and Daniel Yiankere of Kenya. The 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony was hosted by Liz Bonnin, with Prince William, Tusk’s royal patron, presenting the awards.

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