Elite 4-Star QB Rejects Two Major College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

College football prospects across the class of 2027 are closing in on commitments in late May of the 2026 offseason. May brings about a time for prospects to of

UCLA Bruins defensive back Elijah Gates tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Gerrid Doaks in the first half of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and UCLA Bruins on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bearcats Ucla Bruins | Albert Cesare, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC College football prospects across the class of 2027 are closing in on commitments in late May of the 2026 offseason. May brings about a time for prospects to officially visit the schools they find most appealing. Many of these prospects are using the visits as a tool to decide between the finalists for their commitments, but others are going on visits after announcing their commitments.

One of the newest commitments in the class came from four-star quarterback Dane Weber, who announced his pledge to California on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder from Temecula, California, ranks as the No. 19 quarterback, No. 25 prospect in California and No. 293 overall prospect in the class, according to Rivals. In his first two seasons as Chaparral High School's starting quarterback, Weber threw for 6,314 yards, 68 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 1,522 yards and 25 more touchdowns.

In addition to football, Weber also runs track at Chaparral. 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins described Weber as a "tough and competitive signal-caller that just makes things happen" in his scouting report from May. Ivins' comparison to Weber is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, another incredibly gritty quarterback who has earned a reputation for making big plays when it matters most. Weber marks California's first quarterback commitment under Tosh Lupoi.

The Golden Bears held on to 2025 starter Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and incoming freshman Nainoa Lopes at quarterback in the transition from Justin Wilcox to Lupoi. With 27 programs extending offers to Weber during his recruitment, the Golden Bears had to fight off competition from numerous Power Four programs to receive the commitment.

Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that two other programs wereCincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield reacts during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images The Bearcats were the earliest of Weber's finalists to offer him a scholarship back in June of 2025. Weber officially visited Cincinnati during the first weekend of April.

The NCAA transfer portal provided the Bearcats with a pair of new quarterbacks in JC French IV and Liam O'Brien in the wake of Brendan Sorsby's departure for Texas Tech. Additionally, three-star quarterback Camden Hughes committed to Cincinnati on April 18. The Bruins offered Weber his scholarship in late January, around the same time California did.

Weber unofficially visited UCLA thrice in the months after receiving his offer and has an official visit scheduled there for June 19, the last of his official visits. Spring was a busy season for UCLA on the recruiting trail as it managed to recruit 17 of its 19 commitments to its cause between late March and early May.

However, they will have to look in a new direction at quarterback with Weber's commitment to California. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsTucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network.

He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.





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