Elijah Wood Returns to Middle-earth for The Hunt for Gollum

Elijah Wood, the actor who played Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is set to reprise his role in The Hunt for Gollum. The movie, directed by Andy Serkis, takes place between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring and follows Gandalf and Aragorn as they search for Gollum. Wood's role in the movie is relatively small, but he's excited to be back in New Zealand and working with the original creative team.

Wood has previously portrayed his arguably most famous role in Peter Jackson's three Lord of the Rings movies and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and voiced the character in multiple video games.

Notably, Andy Serkis is directing The Hunt for Gollum and is also reprising the titular role. The other returning cast members include Elijah Wood compared working on The Hunt for Gollum to a family reunion before confirming that he has a relatively small role in the movie. I mean, it's sort of like getting the band back together a little bit with that film, the 45-year-old actor said.

A lot of the creative team who were part of Lord of the Rings are part of Hunt for Gollum. I'm just looking forward to seeing all those people again. It feels like a family reunion. My part to play is relatively small, but I'm just excited to go back and spend some time in New Zealand and see old friends.

The length of Frodo's role in the movie makes sense, given it takes place between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. Set during this shadowy period, the plot follows Gandalf and Aragorn as they race against time and Sauron to find Gollum.

Meanwhile, the object of their interest tries his best to evade his pursuers. Notably, Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in the original trilogy, is not reprising his role in the movie. Instead, Jamie Dornan is portraying Strider. Some of the other new cast members are Kate Winslet as Marigol and Leo Woodall as Halvard





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