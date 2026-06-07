Elijah Wood Returns as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Elijah Wood reprises his role as Frodo Baggins in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which takes place between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

An original Lord of the Rings star has officially stepped back into Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is an upcoming film and the most recent installment of the major franchise.

The movie takes place in the years between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. The story follows Gandalf and Aragorn as they go on a journey to find Gollum before Sauron beats them to the One Ring. Elijah Wood returns to the world of The Lord of the Rings more than two decades after Peter Jackson’s original trilogy concluded.

The actor will be reprising his role of Frodo Baggins in the upcoming film, The Hunt for Gollum. And, in an interview with GamesRadar, he revealed more details about his part in the movie and how it felt to rejoin the massive franchise alongside the original creative team.

Wood compared the production of the project to a reunion, explaining that many of the people who brought the first three Lord of the Rings films to life are also working on The Hunt for Gollum. While fans of the original trilogy are excited to see Frodo back on the big screen, Wood informed the publication that he will not be one of the main characters and his role won't be very big in the story.

However, the actor said that he is very grateful to be able to reconnect with the creative team and film in New Zealand again. I mean, it's sort of like getting the band back together a little bit with that film. A lot of the creative team who were part of Lord of the Rings are part of Hunt for Gollum. I'm just looking forward to seeing all those people again.

It feels like a family reunion. My part to play is relatively small, but I'm just excited to go back and spend some time in New Zealand and see old friends. Wood first portrayed the beloved hobbit Frodo in 2001’s The Fellowship of the Ring, launching one of the largest film franchises ever. The movie centered on his mission to demolish the One Ring and prevent Sauron from gaining access to the mystical object's powers.

The movie also had a huge ensemble cast and starred Viggo Mortensen , Sean Astin , Orlando Bloom , John Rhys-Davies , Sean Bean , Dominic Monaghan , and Billy Boyd , alongside Wood, McKellen, and Baker. Subscribe for exclusive Hunt for Gollum newsletter insights Explore Frodo's return and the hunt for Gollum in depth by subscribing to our newsletter, which delivers curated coverage, behind-the-scenes insight, interviews, and context on The Lord of the Rings and related franchise developments.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will premiere in theaters on December 17, 2027. The Hunt for Gollum revisits Tolkien’s Middle-earth, focusing on Aragorn’s urgent effort to capture Gollum before he reveals the Ring’s location to Sauron.

Derived largely from Tolkien’s additional notes, the story fills a narrative gap between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. Powered by Expand Collapse The Lord of the Rings Movie The Lord of the Rings , The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Created by J.R.

R. Tolkien First Film The Lord of the Rings Cast Norman Bird, Anthony Daniels, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Ian Holm, Andy Serkis, Brad Dourif, Karl Urban, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Evangeline Lilly, Lee Pace, Luke Evans, Morfydd Clark, Mike Wood, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Sara Zwangobani, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Lenny Henry, Brian Cox, Shaun Dooley, Miranda Otto, Bilal Hasna, Benjamin Wainwright, Luke Pasqualino, Christopher Guard, William Squire, Michael Scholes, John Hurt TV Show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Character Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, Legolas, Boromir, Sauron, Gollum, Samwise Gamgee, Pippin Took, Celeborn, Aragorn, Galadriel, Bilbo Baggins, Saruman, Aldor, Wormtongue, Thorin Oakenshield, Balin Dwalin, Bifur, Bofur, Bombur, Fili, Kili, Oin, Gloin, Nori, Dori, Ori, Tauriel, King Thranduil, Smaug, Radagast, Arondir, Nori Brandyfoot, Poppy Proudfellow, Marigold Brandyfoot, Queen Regent Míriel, Sadoc Burrows The Lord of the Rings is a multimedia franchise consisting of several movies and a TV show released by Amazon titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The franchise is based on J.R. R. Tolkien's book series that began in 1954 with The Fellowship of the Ring. The Lord of the Rings saw mainstream popularity with Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Expand Collapse





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